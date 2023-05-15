Dead – Death – Obituary News : Emmad Irfani’s Son Zaviyaar’s Cause of Death Explored

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Emmad Irfani and his Wife Mourning the Tragic Loss of their Son

The entertainment industry was left in shock after the news of Emmad Irfani’s son’s passing surfaced on the internet. Zaviyaar Irfani, the beloved son of Emmad and Maryam Irfani, passed away, leaving the couple heartbroken and devastated.

The Life of Emmad Irfani and his Family

Emmad Irfani is a renowned Pakistani model and actor who has gained immense popularity and success in the entertainment industry since his debut in 2000. He has appeared in several television serials on ARY Digital, Geo TV, and Hum TV, and has modeled for various national and international companies.

In 2010, Emmad and Maryam Irfani tied the knot and have since been raising a happy family. While Maryam is often mistaken for working in show business due to her beauty, she is a devoted housewife.

The Tragic News of Zaviyaar Irfani’s Passing

The news of Zaviyaar Irfani’s death has left Emmad and Maryam Irfani inconsolable. The cause of death has not been disclosed, but the news was confirmed by Emmad’s friend, Shanzaay Sheikh, who posted a message on her Instagram story, expressing her condolences to the Irfani family.

The funeral prayer for Zaviyaar Irfani was reportedly held on the evening of May 14, 2023, during the Isha prayer.

A Heartbreaking Loss

The passing of a child is an unimaginable tragedy for any parent, and Emmad and Maryam Irfani are going through the most difficult time of their lives. Fans and well-wishers of the couple have flooded social media with messages of love and support, offering their condolences and prayers for the family.

We hope that the Irfani family finds the strength to get through this challenging time and that they are surrounded by love and support during their time of mourning.

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :How did Emmad Irfani’s son Zaviyaar die? death reason explored as Emmad Irfani’s son Zaviyaar passes away/