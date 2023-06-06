Dead – Death – Obituary News : Emmerdale’s Caleb Milligan dies in woodland fall

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Emmerdale Spoilers: Caleb Milligan’s Lies Catch Up with Him

Caleb Milligan, played by Will Ash, has been causing quite a stir in Emmerdale, and it seems that his lies are finally catching up with him. Despite betraying his own family, Caleb is determined to stay in the village, but a shocking turn of events may change his fate.

In official spoilers released by Emmerdale, Caleb is left for dead after he is thrown off a woodland ridge by a mystery figure. The question on everyone’s lips is who is the culprit?

Leading up to that point, Caleb ends up clashing with several villagers, starting with the Dingle family. Cain Dingle, played by Jeff Hordley, is left seething when Caleb takes up residence in the B&B. However, Nate, played by Jurrell Carter, suggests they let the family decide Caleb’s fate to prevent a fight.

That afternoon, the Dingle Court – including Belle, Cain, Charity, Chas, Moira, Nate, Noah, Sam, and Zak – convenes to debate Caleb’s fate. However, the court is thrown on its head when the defendant himself makes a surprise appearance, resolute he’s staying in the village.

Meanwhile, at Home Farm, Gabby, played by Rosie Bentham, turns up for work despite still struggling with her heartbreak. Leyla, played by Roxy Shahidi, rejects Caleb when he tries to apologise, and Charity is left gutted to see Mack and Chloe getting close and offers Caleb a drink.

Before long, they bond over wine and find solace in each other, although, the next day, Charity and Caleb agree to keep last night a secret. Gabby is apprehensive about facing villagers after her mortifying heartbreak, and her fears are proven right when a tense altercation with Caleb leaves her upset.

Caleb invites Leyla to lunch in the pub, and just as she begins to forgive Caleb, a bust-up between Charity and Mackenzie leads to the shocking revelation that captures the attention of the entire pub. There’s pandemonium in the pub after Charity reveals she slept with Caleb, and in a jealous rage, Mack squares up to Caleb.

Once home, Gabby’s upset after her run-in with Caleb, and Will, played by Dean Andrews, simmers with anger on her behalf. Cain is also unimpressed to hear what Charity has done, and before long, he is apoplectic to hear Vinny is selling up to Caleb.

When Caleb goads Cain, he lunges for Caleb, and Chas and Moira pull Cain away. A while later, Caleb further enrages Mack, who only came to apologise for yesterday. Burning with fury, Mack ominously assures him there will be consequences.

Will is still seething at Caleb whilst David, played by Matthew Wolfenden, reassures Leyla as he does his utmost to prevent his ex from relapsing, promising there will be an opportunity for them to watch Caleb’s comeuppance from the sidelines.

That afternoon, the villagers all unite against Caleb during a tense altercation in the pub. Squaring up to them all, Caleb takes verbal potshots at each of them. Exasperated with the spectacle, Chas throws him out whilst the others glare bloody murder. Caleb walks away but unbeknownst to him, a mystery figure pursues him.

That evening, out on a woodland ridge, Caleb’s blindsided when the unknown figure rushes out and pushes him over the edge – his lifeless body sprawls on the ground below.

Back in the village, a number of suspicious characters all return from mysterious outings. Under a peaceful Yorkshire view, Caleb’s body lies lifeless at the bottom of the ridge – but who pushed him remains unclear.

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.30pm on ITV. Fans are eagerly waiting to find out who the culprit is and how the storyline will unfold. The drama continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Emmerdale death as Caleb Milligan is thrown off woodland ridge/