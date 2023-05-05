Dead – Death – Obituary News : Emmett Till’s Accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham, Dies at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Death of Carolyn Bryant Donham: A Reminder of Emmett Till’s Legacy and the Fight Against Racism

Introduction

Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman who falsely accused Emmett Till of inappropriate behavior, which led to his lynching and murder in Mississippi in 1955, has died at the age of 88. Donham’s false testimony set off a chain of events that sparked the modern civil rights movement. After Till’s mother insisted that his casket remain open during the funeral and photos of Till’s mutilated body appeared in Jet Magazine, the world received a birds-eye view of the brutality of America’s rampant racism.

Emmett Till’s Story

In August 1955, Till traveled from Chicago to Mississippi to spend time with relatives. Donham, then 21 years old and going by the name Carolyn Bryant, accused Till of making inappropriate approaches toward her while she worked at a grocery shop in the small town of Money. According to the Reverend Wheeler Parker, a cousin of Till who was present at the time, the 14-year-old Till whistled at the woman, which was an act that violated the racist social standards that were prevalent in Mississippi. Evidence suggested a lady identified Emmett Till to Donham’s then-husband Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam, who were responsible for Till’s murder. An all-white jury acquitted the two white suspects, but the men later confessed their guilt in an interview with Look magazine.

Carolyn Bryant Donham’s False Testimony

In 2022, the Associated Press secured a copy of Donham’s unpublished memoir, in which she claimed that she had no idea what would become of Till. The outlet noted that the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting was the first organization to reveal the contents of the 99-page book titled “I am More Than A Wolf Whistle.” Author and historian Timothy Tyson of Durham, North Carolina, gave reporters a copy of the book. Tyson claimed he received a copy from Donham in 2008 while interviewing her. Though Tyson claimed to have provided the FBI with the text, the agency ended its lengthy investigation into Donham in 2021. The book was deposited in an archive at the University of North Carolina with the promise that it would only be made public for a while. Tyson stated that he decided to make it public after individuals performing research at the Leflore County courthouse in Mississippi in June 2022 discovered an arrest warrant on abduction charges that were issued for “Mrs. Roy Bryant” in 1955 but were never served or executed.

Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act

In March 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act of 2022, making lynching a federal hate crime. Earlier, the bipartisan measure passed both chambers of Congress. The legislation received pushback from three Republicans – Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and Chip Roy of Texas. Each was the lone vote against the bill. “I could not have been prouder to stand behind President Biden as he signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act into law,” National Urban League President Marc Morial stated. “The act of lynching is a weapon of racial terror that has been used for decades, and our communities are still impacted by these hate crimes to this day,” Morial continued. “This bill is long overdue, and I applaud President Biden and Members of Congress for their leadership in honoring Emmett Till and other lynching victims by passing this significant piece of legislation.”

Conclusion

The death of Carolyn Bryant Donham is a reminder of Emmett Till’s legacy and the ongoing fight against racism in America. Till’s murder was a turning point in the civil rights movement and led to significant changes in American society. However, racism and racial violence continue to plague American society. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act is an important step toward justice and equality, but there is still much work to be done. We must continue to fight against racism in all its forms and work toward a more just and equitable society for all.

News Source : Free Press of Jacksonville

Source Link :Carolyn Bryant Donham, Emmett Till’s False Accuser, Dies at 88/