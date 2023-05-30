Dead – Death – Obituary News : Emotional Burial of Finnish Student in Uasin Gishu

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Uasin Gishu County Government Blamed for Neglecting Students Studying Abroad

The family of Rodgers Kipruto, a Kenyan student who died by suicide in Finland, has accused the Uasin Gishu County Government of neglecting students who are studying abroad. Speaking during Kipruto’s burial, family spokesperson Joseph Ruto claimed that the County Government had made promises of greener pastures in Finland that were not fulfilled, leading to depression and eventual suicide of the nursing student. Ruto also claimed that the family had raised millions of money to help Kipruto join the Uasin Gishu scholarship program with promises that he would work in hospitals in Finland as he pursued his studies. However, on arrival in Finland, the opposite of what had been promised was experienced, and Kipruto could only get casual jobs as a cleaner at a supermarket. The family has urged the government to investigate the alleged mismanagement of funds meant for Kenyan students studying in Finland and to maintain transparency and honesty as they encourage students to join their program for overseas studies.

Language and cultural barriers, finding jobs, and high cost of living are some of the challenges that students from developing countries face while studying abroad. However, promises of better education and job opportunities in foreign countries by governments or other entities can lure unsuspecting students. In Kipruto’s case, the promises made by the Uasin Gishu County Government were not fulfilled, leading to a tragic end. While the government has a role to play in supporting students studying abroad, students and their families also need to conduct due diligence before making decisions. This includes researching the institution, country, language, culture, fees, accommodation, and finding out about the experiences of other students who have studied in the same institution or country.

In addition, students need to prepare themselves psychologically for the challenges that they may face while studying abroad. This includes learning the language, culture, and networking with other students and professionals in the field of study. Governments also need to provide support systems for students studying abroad, including liaising with the institutions, monitoring the progress of the students, and providing a platform for students to raise their grievances. The government also needs to be transparent about the funds meant for supporting students studying abroad and ensure that the funds are used for the intended purposes.

The tragic death of Kipruto should serve as a wakeup call for governments and other entities that promise better education and job opportunities abroad to students. It is essential to be truthful to students about the challenges they may face while studying abroad and provide support systems to mitigate the challenges. Students and their families should also conduct due diligence before making decisions about studying abroad and prepare themselves psychologically for the challenges that they may face. With transparency, honesty, and support systems, students can have a better chance of achieving their dreams while studying abroad.

Suicide Prevention for Students in Finland Mental Health Support for Finnish Students Coping with Grief and Loss in Uasin Gishu Youth Suicide Awareness in Finland Honoring the Memory of Finnish Student Who Died by Suicide in Uasin Gishu

News Source : Lynn Kolongei

Source Link :Student who died by suicide in Finland buried in emotional ceremony in Uasin Gishu/