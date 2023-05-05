Dead – Death – Obituary News : Employee Carol Hartnauer of Jamil’s Steak House passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Carol Hartnauer Obituary – Death: Jamil’s Steak House Employee, Carol Hartnauer Passed Away

According to an online obituary posted on Friday, May 5, 2023, Jamil’s Steak House Employee, Carol Hartnauer has passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

Jamil’s Steak House share the devastating news on their official Facebook saying;

“It is with heavy heart that I let all of our friends know that Carol Hartnauer passed away this afternoon. Carol had worked for my family for almost 40 years. She has trained almost everyone that has ever worked at Jamil’s. She was like a part of the family. She was there for every birth of my six children. She was there for the death of both of my parents. She was there for me and my family for so many years and through the ups and downs of Jamils, throughout its history. She will be deeply missed. We all have so many stories to tell and would like to invite all of you to come to a celebration of Carol‘s life at Jamil’s at a date in the near future. Please follow us here for details on the celebration of her life. We know Carol is resting in peace. We miss her so much and we love her dearly.”

Remembering Carol Hartnauer

Carol Hartnauer was more than just an employee at Jamil’s Steak House; she was a member of the family. For almost 40 years, she was an integral part of the restaurant’s success, training countless employees and helping to create the welcoming atmosphere that made Jamil’s such a beloved institution in the community.

But Carol was more than just a good employee; she was a kind and generous person who touched the lives of everyone she met. She was always there for her coworkers and friends, offering a listening ear and a helping hand whenever someone needed it.

Carol was also a long-time resident of the community, and her passing has been felt deeply by everyone who knew her. Her loss is a reminder of just how much one person can mean to so many others.

A Celebration of Life

In the wake of Carol’s passing, Jamil’s Steak House has announced plans to hold a celebration of her life. The restaurant, which Carol helped to shape and define, will host the event in the near future.

The celebration will be an opportunity for friends, family, and coworkers to come together to remember Carol and the impact she had on their lives. It will be a chance to share stories and memories, and to honor the legacy of a truly remarkable person.

Details of the celebration will be forthcoming, and we encourage everyone who knew Carol to attend and pay their respects.

Offering Support

The loss of Carol Hartnauer is a tragedy that has touched many people in the community. During this difficult time, it’s important to offer support to those who are grieving.

If you knew Carol and would like to offer your condolences to her family and friends, we encourage you to do so. Your kind words and thoughts can go a long way in helping to ease the pain of this loss.

And if you’re struggling with your own grief in the wake of this news, please know that you’re not alone. There are resources available to help you cope with your feelings and find a way forward.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Carol Hartnauer is a loss that will be felt deeply by the community for a long time to come. But even in death, her spirit lives on in the memories and stories that people share about her.

Her legacy is one of kindness, generosity, and dedication, and it’s a legacy that will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew her.

Rest in peace, Carol Hartnauer. You will be deeply missed.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Jamil’s Steak House Employee, Carol Hartnauer Passed Away – TOP INFO GUIDE/