Dead – Death – Obituary News : End of an Era: Berlusconi Passes Away

Silvio Berlusconi, the charismatic and controversial former Prime Minister of Italy, passed away on June 12th, 2023, after a battle with leukemia and complications from a lung infection. Berlusconi played a significant role in Italian politics for many years, leading the “Forza Italia” party and serving as Prime Minister in multiple Italian governments. He was known for his business background and media empire, which influenced the Italian media and politics landscape.

Berlusconi’s career began as an entrepreneur with the planning and construction of the Milan districts ‘Milano 2’ and ‘Milano 3’. He then founded and purchased numerous local TV stations, eventually creating Mediaset, the first private national television group. His acquisition of the football club AC Milan gave him international notoriety and accompanied his entry into politics.

In 1994, Berlusconi founded his center-right party ‘Forza Italia’ and won the elections, beginning the first of his four governments amidst judicial turmoil and scandals. Despite facing legal challenges and scandals throughout his political career, he remained a prominent figure in Italian politics and had a lasting impact on the country’s political landscape.

Berlusconi was often compared to former US President Donald Trump, as both men grew their fortunes on allegedly mafia-linked real estate developments, transitioned into successful careers as media moguls, and ascended to the helm of their respective national governments. Both also relied heavily on television to gain popularity and were known for ignoring institutional norms and presenting themselves as victims.

Berlusconi was known for his use of sexual jokes and earned numerous nicknames, both honorable and derogatory. His death has been met with tributes and farewell messages, with many reflecting on his contributions and controversies. His passing marks the end of an era in Italian politics, but it is unclear whether it signals the end of Italy’s love affair with populism or will lead to a shift in the country’s political landscape.

Currently, Italy is in the hands of a strong right-wing political leader, Giorgia Meloni, who stands to continue many of the right-wing policies that Berlusconi supported, and his party, Forza Italia, is currently in the government. The impact of Berlusconi’s passing on Italian politics remains to be seen.

News Source : Impakter

Source Link :Berlusconi Death is the End of an Era/