Dead – Death – Obituary News : Energy Expert Ted Blom Passes Away at 64

Recently, the news about Ted Blom has been going viral over the internet, with people wanting to learn more about him and his life. Unfortunately, the news that has been circulating is that he was facing some health issues, which has raised concern among the public. In this article, we will provide all the information regarding his health and personal life.

Ted Blom was a well-known activist and energy expert who spent most of his life fighting against corruption in South Africa. He was never afraid to speak his mind and was known for his unwavering values. Sadly, Blom lost his long battle with cancer and passed away at the age of 64. His family posted on Facebook to inform the media of his passing, and they described him as a man of honor, decency, and strong morals.

Blom passed away on April 29, 2023, at Linksfield Hospital, where he had been battling cancer for two years. Despite the difficulties he faced, Blom never gave up and continued to persist in his fight against corruption and injustice. He was a devoted father to his son Edward Blom and a loving husband to his wife.

Tributes have poured in from all over the world as people remember Blom for his unwavering views on Eskom and his fight against corruption. He was one of the most outspoken, sincere, and diligent activists who never shied away from expressing his opinions. Blom was an energy specialist who exposed wrongdoing at Eskom, assisted South African Trade Unions with pay talks, helped municipalities with rising Eskom costs, and was a complete straight shooter.

Blom’s longtime friend and Stop COCT founder Sandra Dickson said that he battled aggressive cancer for two years and made every effort to fend off this potentially fatal ailment. He never grumbled or spoke negatively about his situation, and he maintained an upbeat attitude throughout his illness.

Blom’s passing is a great loss to the world, and he will be remembered for his courage, consistency, and unwavering views. He was a knowledgeable legend who made a significant impact in the energy sector, and his opinions and commentary on South Africa’s energy crisis influenced many of the country’s current responses to Eskom’s load shedding woes. Blom was a man of respect, dignity, and strong morals who dedicated his life to protecting his loved ones and fighting against corruption. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

In conclusion, the passing of Ted Blom is a significant loss to the world, and his contributions to the fight against corruption and injustice will always be remembered. He was a man of honor, decency, and strong values who dedicated his life to making the world a better place. Blom’s legacy will continue to inspire generations, and his unwavering views will serve as a reminder that we must always stand up for what we believe in and never give up in the face of adversity. Rest in peace, Ted Blom.

News Source : Neksha Gupta

Source Link :How did Ted Blom die? Tribute pours in as Energy expert dies at 64 due to Illness/