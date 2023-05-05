Dead – Death – Obituary News : Energy Expert Ted Blom’s Cause of Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ted Blom: An Expert in Energy and Mining

South Africa lost a prominent figure in the energy and mining industries on December 12, 2022, with the passing of Ted Blom. Blom was a senior mining, energy, and utilities strategist who was widely known for his expertise in the energy sector and his outspoken views on energy policy. He was also a well-educated individual with several international qualifications in legal finance and mining, and he was a member of the Economics Society of South Africa.

Blom was a respected figure in the energy and mining industries, with a career that spanned several decades. He was known for his ability to provide insightful analysis and commentary on the industry, particularly in regards to the country’s reliance on coal and the need for greater investment in renewable energy sources. He was a regular media commentator on energy-related issues in the country and was recognized for his numerous accolades and achievements in the energy sector.

Blom was also a staunch advocate for renewable energy and reducing South Africa’s dependence on fossil fuels. He had been raising awareness about the energy crisis in the country for several years and had been an outspoken critic of the government’s handling of the crisis. Blom’s contributions to the energy sector in South Africa were significant, and his insights and opinions will be sorely missed.

Blom’s passing was a great loss to the energy industry and those who respected and admired him. He had been battling cancer for several years, and his family confirmed his death through a social media post on May 3, 2023. Although the family did not disclose the cause of death, Blom had previously announced being in remission from cancer. Despite his illness, Blom remained active on social media until his last post on April 24.

Blom was described as a man of honor, dignity, and strong principles who dedicated his life to both his family and the fight against corruption in South Africa. A service to celebrate his life was held on May 13 at the Rosebank Union Church in Sandton, which was live-streamed for those who could not attend in person. The family invited everyone who knew him to join the memorial service and pay tribute to a man of numerous accolades, achievements, success, and passion for those around him.

Blom’s impressive educational background was an important foundation for his career, which included various leadership roles in the energy sector and advocacy for energy reform in South Africa. He had a master’s degree in Business from the prestigious Wits Business School in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Commercial and Law degrees from the University of Port Elizabeth. He had also completed the Program for Management Development (PMD) at the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts.

In addition to his academic qualifications, Blom had extensive experience in the energy sector, having worked for several companies in various roles. He was an expert in electricity pricing, project management, and energy policy and was frequently sought out for his insights and commentary on South Africa’s energy crisis.

Blom’s legacy in the energy and mining industries will continue to inspire and influence those who knew him. He was a passionate advocate for renewable energy and reducing South Africa’s dependence on fossil fuels, and his contributions to the industry will never be forgotten. His passing is a reminder of the importance of continuing to fight for a more sustainable future.

News Source : A N Rahul

Source Link :How did Energy Expert Ted Blom Die? His Cause of Death/