Dead – Death – Obituary News : Engineering College Student Killed Near Nellai

Tragic Death of Anbu Kumar

Introduction

Anbu Kumar, a 17-year-old boy from Nellai, Tamil Nadu, had recently returned home from his engineering college in the city. He had a close relationship with his father, Vanaraj, who worked as a lorry driver. However, tragedy struck the family when Anbu Kumar passed away yesterday morning due to poisoning.

The Backstory

Anbu Kumar was a bright student who had completed his high school education with flying colors. He had always been interested in engineering and had enrolled in a prestigious college in Nellai. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, his college had shut down, and Anbu Kumar had to return home.

Anbu Kumar was always on his phone and would frequently talk to his friends and family. However, his behavior had changed in the past few days, and he had become withdrawn. His parents had noticed this change in behavior and had tried to talk to him, but he had refused to open up.

On the night before his death, Anbu Kumar had locked himself in his room and refused to come out. His parents had become worried and had tried to talk to him, but he had not responded. The next morning, they found him unconscious in his room and immediately rushed him to the hospital.

The Tragic End

Upon reaching the hospital, Anbu Kumar was admitted to the government hospital in Nellai. However, it was too late, and he had already passed away due to poisoning. The doctors at the hospital tried their best to revive him, but their efforts were in vain.

The police were immediately informed about the incident, and they launched an investigation into the matter. The initial investigation revealed that Anbu Kumar had consumed poison the night before his death. The police are currently questioning his family and friends to determine the reason behind his death.

The Aftermath

The news of Anbu Kumar’s death has shocked the entire town of Nellai, and his friends and family are devastated. His father, Vanaraj, has been inconsolable since the news of his son’s death. The local administration has expressed their condolences to the family and has promised to provide them with all the necessary support.

Anbu Kumar’s death has once again highlighted the importance of mental health and the need for people to open up and talk about their problems. It is important to recognize the signs of mental health issues and seek help at the earliest.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Anbu Kumar has left a void in the hearts of his family and friends. It is a reminder that life is unpredictable, and we must cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. The incident is also a wake-up call for society to pay more attention to mental health issues and to provide support to those in need.

News Source : மாலை மலர்

Source Link :நெல்லை அருகே என்ஜினீயரிங் கல்லூரி மாணவர் தற்கொலை/