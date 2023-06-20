Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Engineering student commits suicide by jumping in front of train”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

బీటెక్ విద్యార్థి స్వాతి ఆత్మహత్య

ఓ బీటెక్ విద్యార్థికి చెడు వ్యవసనాలకు బానిసై అప్పులు చేసిన తరుణి సోమవారం రైల్వే స్టేషన్‌లో ఆత్మహత్య చేసింది. రైల్వే పోలీసులు ఈ ఘటనను అనుసరించి కేసు నమోదు చేస్తున్నారు.

ఘటన వివరాలు

ఘటన కీసరలో జరిగింది. బీటెక్ విద్యార్థి సోమవారం రైల్వే స్టేషన్‌లో ఆత్మహత్య చేశారు. రైల్వే పోలీసులు వివరాలు ప్రకటించినా, తరుణి చె

Railway suicide Mental health issues among engineering students Depression in Indian students Importance of mental health awareness Suicide prevention in India

News Source : ABN

Source Link :రైలుకింద పడి బీటెక్‌ విద్యార్థి ఆత్మహత్య/