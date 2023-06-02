Dead – Death – Obituary News : Engineering Student Commits Suicide Over Mocking as Hindi Medium: Investigation Launched

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

The recent suicide of a student due to alleged mocking and discrimination at college has once again brought to light the issue of language-based discrimination in educational institutions. The police recovered a suicide note in which the student stated that she was mocked at college for being a Hindi medium student. This incident raises questions about the inclusivity of our education system and the need for more efforts towards making education accessible to students of all linguistic backgrounds.

Background

According to reports, the student was pursuing a degree in Commerce from a college in Rajasthan. She was a Hindi medium student, and her classmates allegedly mocked her for her language skills. The student reportedly faced discrimination from her classmates and teachers, who would make fun of her lack of proficiency in English. The student was unable to cope with the bullying and took her own life.

The Suicide Note

The police recovered a suicide note in which the student wrote about her experiences at college. She mentioned that she was constantly mocked and ridiculed by her classmates and teachers for her lack of proficiency in English. The note also revealed that the student had been struggling with depression for a long time, and the constant bullying had made it worse. She expressed her disappointment with the education system and wrote that the college had failed her.

The Issue of Language-Based Discrimination

This incident highlights the issue of language-based discrimination in educational institutions. Many students from non-English speaking backgrounds face similar discrimination in schools and colleges. Often, these students are not given the same opportunities as their English-speaking peers and are not provided with the necessary resources to improve their language skills. This creates a sense of exclusion and can lead to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem.

Inclusive Education

Inclusive education is the need of the hour. Educational institutions must take steps to ensure that all students, regardless of their linguistic background, are provided with equal opportunities to learn and grow. This can be achieved by:

Providing Language Support: Educational institutions must provide language support to students who are not proficient in English. This can be done through language classes, tutoring, and other resources. Encouraging Diversity: Educational institutions must embrace diversity and celebrate different cultures and languages. This can be done by organizing cultural events and promoting multilingualism. Addressing Bullying: Educational institutions must have zero-tolerance policies towards bullying and discrimination. Students who engage in such behavior must be held accountable and appropriate action must be taken.

Conclusion

The suicide of the student is a tragic reminder of the discrimination and bullying that many students face in educational institutions. Language-based discrimination is a real issue that needs to be addressed urgently. Educational institutions must take steps towards creating an inclusive environment that promotes diversity and provides equal opportunities to all students. It is only by doing so that we can truly create a society that values and celebrates linguistic diversity.

Mental Health in Engineering Students Suicide Prevention in Educational Institutions Discrimination Based on Language in Education Supporting Hindi-Speaking Students Improving Inclusivity in Higher Education.

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :MP: Engineering Student Dies by Suicide After Being 'Mocked' As Hindi Medium; Probe Begins/