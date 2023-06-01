Dead – Death – Obituary News : Engineering student fails in five subjects due to English.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Indore Engineering Girl Suicide: A Tragic Reminder of the Pressures Faced by Students

On Thursday, a 19-year-old girl studying engineering at a college in Indore was found dead in her hostel room. The young student from Khandwa had failed in all five subjects in the first semester of her B.Tech course. A suicide note was found in her room.

The tragic incident has once again brought to light the immense pressure faced by students, particularly those pursuing professional courses such as engineering and medicine. The girl’s suicide is a stark reminder of the need to address the mental health issues faced by students in India.

According to the police, the girl had struggled with the transition from Hindi-medium schooling to engineering education in English. This is not an uncommon problem faced by many students in India who come from non-English speaking backgrounds. The language barrier can lead to difficulties in understanding complex technical concepts, which in turn can affect their academic performance.

The incident has also sparked a debate on the high-stakes nature of entrance exams and the pressure to succeed in these exams. In India, entrance exams for professional courses such as engineering and medicine are highly competitive, with lakhs of students vying for a limited number of seats. The pressure to perform well in these exams can be overwhelming for students, leading to mental health issues.

The education system in India also places a great emphasis on academic performance, with little attention paid to a student’s overall well-being. The focus is on grades and exam scores, rather than on developing well-rounded individuals who are equipped to deal with the challenges of life.

It is time for us to re-examine our education system and make changes that prioritize the mental health and well-being of students. We need to provide students with the support and resources they need to cope with the pressures of academic life.

This includes providing counseling services, mental health support, and training for teachers on how to identify and address mental health issues. We also need to focus on developing a more holistic education system that encourages students to pursue their passions and interests, rather than just focusing on grades.

The tragedy in Indore is a wake-up call for all of us. We need to work together to create a more supportive and nurturing environment for our students. We owe it to them to provide them with the tools they need to succeed, both academically and personally. Only then can we hope to create a society that is truly inclusive and equitable.

News Source : Navbharat Times

Source Link :अंग्रेजी की वजह से पांच विषयों में फेल कर गई इंजीनियरिंग की छात्रा, दी जान/