Dead – Death – Obituary News : Engineering student in Tamil Nadu dies by suicide over loan limit disclosure to parents

22-year-old Engineering Student Commits Suicide Due to Online Rummy Loan in Tamil Nadu

A tragic incident has come to light in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu, where a 22-year-old engineering student took his own life allegedly due to the stress caused by a loan he had taken through an online app. The deceased, identified as Lokeshwaran from Chellappa Colony, had taken out a Rs 15000 loan to play online rummy games. He had not paid the monthly installment, and when the app executives contacted him, he did not respond. The executives then contacted his parents and insisted that their son repay the loan immediately. The youth was reportedly distraught over this, leading him to take the extreme step of ending his life.

This case highlights the dangers of online gaming, particularly when it comes to the risk of addiction and the consequences that can follow. It also highlights the importance of financial education and the need for young people to be aware of the dangers of taking on debt without fully understanding the consequences.

The rise of online gaming has led to an increase in the number of people taking out loans to fund their habits. This is particularly true for online rummy games, which have become increasingly popular in recent years. While the games themselves may not be harmful, the addiction that can result from them can have serious consequences.

The fact that Lokeshwaran was an engineering student also raises questions about the level of financial education provided to young people in schools and colleges. Many young people are not aware of the risks associated with taking out loans, and the importance of managing their finances responsibly. This can lead to situations where they take on debt without fully understanding the consequences, which can have serious repercussions later on.

It is important for schools and colleges to provide financial education to their students, particularly when it comes to the dangers of online gaming and the risks associated with taking out loans. This can help young people make informed decisions about their finances and avoid situations like the one that led to Lokeshwaran’s tragic death.

In addition to financial education, it is also important to provide support and resources for those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. The suicide prevention organizations listed above can provide help and support for those in need, and it is important to reach out to them if you or someone you know is struggling.

In conclusion, the tragic death of Lokeshwaran highlights the dangers of online gaming and the risks associated with taking out loans without fully understanding the consequences. It is important for schools and colleges to provide financial education to their students and for society to provide support and resources for those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. Let us all work together to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : News9live

Source Link :Tamil Nadu: Engineering student dies by suicide distraught over his parents learning about his loan/