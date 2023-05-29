Dead – Death – Obituary News : Engineering student kills boyfriend, survives suicide bid in Pune

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pune Shocked by Engineering Student’s Murder-Suicide

Pune, also known as Maharashtra’s academic capital, was rocked by a tragic incident on May 29th when a 21-year-old engineering student allegedly killed her boyfriend and then attempted suicide. Anuja M. Panale, from Ahmednagar, and Yeshwant A. Mundhe, from Latur, were both second-year computer engineering students at G.H. Raisoni College. The couple had a major fight in their private hostel room in the Lonikand area of the city. After a physical scuffle, Panale reportedly stabbed Mundhe multiple times in the chest, abdomen and other body parts with a kitchen knife. Following this, she fled the hostel and then attempted suicide by slashing her wrist. She was found in an unconscious state, covered in blood, on a bench in the garden outside the hostel.

Other hostelites called the police, who rushed Panale to a nearby hospital where she is still undergoing treatment. According to an official of the Lonikand police station, preliminary investigation pointed at a love affair between the couple, jealousy of the deceased for allegedly objecting to Panale’s friendships with other boys, and imposing severe restrictions on her. The incident has sent shockwaves across Pune’s campuses and various hostels where students from all over India reside singly, jointly, or in groups, while attending different courses in the colleges and universities here.

The incident has raised questions about the mental health of students and the support systems available to them. The pressure of academic and social expectations can take a severe toll on young adults, and it is essential to provide them with the necessary resources to manage their mental health. The G.H. Raisoni College has not yet issued a statement on the incident or the measures they plan to take to support their students.

The incident has also highlighted the need for stricter regulations in private hostels that cater to students. Many such hostels do not have proper security measures in place, and students are often left to their own devices. This lack of oversight can lead to incidents such as this, and it is essential for authorities to ensure that private hostels meet certain safety standards.

Family members of the deceased youth and the accused girl have been informed, and they have reached Pune. The police are investigating the matter, and necessary formalities such as arrest will be carried out after getting Panale’s medical reports. The incident is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of fostering a culture of empathy and support.

In conclusion, the murder-suicide of two engineering students in Pune has sent shockwaves through the academic community. The incident highlights the need for adequate mental health support and stricter regulations in private hostels. It is essential to prioritize the safety and well-being of students, and authorities must take necessary steps to ensure that incidents like this do not occur in the future. We hope that the families of both the deceased and the accused find solace and support during these trying times.

News Source : News Desk

Source Link :Pune Shocker: Engineering student kills boyfriend, survives suicide attempt |/