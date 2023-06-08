Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Engineering Student Shradha Leaves Suicide Note in Kerala”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kanjirapally: Tragedy Strikes as Engineering Student Takes her Own Life

The suicide note left behind by engineering student Shradha has been released, and it reveals that she blamed no one in particular for her actions. The note was found inside the deceased student’s hostel room, according to the SP leading the investigations. Despite the lack of explanation in the note, investigators are determined to uncover what triggered the young woman to take such an extreme step.

The Tragic Death

Shradha, a Thiruvankolam native from Tripunitura, was found hanging from a fan inside her hostel room on Friday night. The attending professor had reportedly snatched away Shradha’s mobile phone for using it in the college lab. Apparently, this invasion of privacy was too much for the young girl to handle, and she took her own life that same night. Despite being transported to the hospital, she tragically succumbed to her injuries.

Her family accuses the school authorities of misleading doctors at the hospital by claiming that Shradha had fallen due to dizziness. They believe that if the true cause for admission had been disclosed, Shradha might have received the proper, life-saving treatment.

Protests Against College Authorities

In the wake of Shradha’s death, students held protests against the college authorities, blaming the faculty’s attitude toward students. The protest was eventually quelled after Higher Education Minister Dr. R Bindu and Minister VN Vasavan held talks with students and management. They assured the students that the case would be thoroughly investigated by the Crime Branch.

This tragedy has left many questioning the level of support and care that students receive in academic institutions. While the investigation into Shradha’s death continues, it is important that we take a closer look at the resources available to students and the pressures they face in their academic lives.

Source Link :“I’m Leaving” – Reads Suicide Note Left By Engineering Student Shradha | Kerala | Deshabhimani/