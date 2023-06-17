Dead – Death – Obituary News : Engineering student’s suicide in Karkala at 22

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

22-Year-Old Engineering Student Commits Suicide in Karkala: A Tragic Reminder of Mental Health Issues Among Youth

The news of Amrith Shetty’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the town of Karkala. The 22-year-old engineering student was found hanging in his bedroom on June 16. While the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, it is speculated that he took his own life due to mounting academic pressure and depression.

Amrith was a promising student pursuing his dream of becoming an engineer. He was in his third year of engineering at the Nitte College. However, his bright future was cut short by his tragic death. His family and friends are in shock and disbelief, struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Unfortunately, Amrith’s story is not an isolated incident. Suicide rates among youth in India have been on the rise in recent years. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), suicide is the leading cause of death among youth aged between 18 to 29 years in India. The NCRB report also reveals that the suicide rate among students has been steadily increasing over the years.

Academic pressure, peer pressure, relationship issues, and financial problems are some of the common factors that lead to depression and suicidal tendencies among youth. In Amrith’s case, it is believed that he was struggling to cope with the demands of engineering studies and was feeling overwhelmed by the pressure to perform.

The Covid-19 pandemic has further exacerbated mental health issues among youth. The prolonged lockdowns, social isolation, and uncertainty about the future have taken a toll on the mental well-being of many students. Online classes and exams have added to the stress levels, making it challenging for students to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

It is essential to recognize the signs of depression and suicidal tendencies among youth and provide timely intervention. Parents, teachers, and peers need to be vigilant and offer emotional support to those who are struggling. Seeking professional help from a counselor or therapist can also be beneficial in managing mental health issues.

The government and educational institutions should also take steps to address the issue of mental health among students. There should be a provision for regular counseling sessions and mental health awareness programs on college campuses. Students should be encouraged to seek help without fear of stigma or judgment.

In conclusion, Amrith Shetty’s tragic death should serve as a wake-up call for all of us to prioritize mental health and well-being. We need to acknowledge the prevalence of mental health issues among youth and work towards creating a supportive and empathetic environment. Let us honor Amrith’s memory by taking action to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

Suicide among Engineering students Mental health issues in college students Stress and pressure in academia Coping mechanisms for students Support systems for students struggling with mental health

News Source : Michael Rodrigues, Team Mangalorean.

Source Link :22-year-old Engineering student commits suicide in Karkala/