Dead – Death – Obituary News : Engineering student’s suicide note blames bad result

Engineering student commits suicide in Indore

Tragedy struck the prestigious Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, when a 19-year-old first-year engineering student, Deepti Mandloi, committed suicide in the college hostel room. The incident has sent shockwaves through the academic community and highlighted the growing issue of mental health among students.

The cause of the suicide

According to reports, Deepti was unhappy with her results and had failed in one subject in her first-year Bachelor of Engineering (BE) exams. Her friends and roommates said that she had been under stress and had been studying hard for the exams. However, when the results were declared, she was unable to cope with the disappointment.

The suicide note that was recovered from the body revealed that Deepti was feeling depressed and alone. She apologized to her family for not being able to live up to their expectations and requested them to forgive her. She also mentioned that she had no one to talk to and that nobody cared about her.

The impact on the academic community

The news of Deepti’s suicide has sent shockwaves through the academic community in the city. The SGSITS management has expressed its condolences and said that they are investigating the incident. The college has also set up a helpline for students to seek help if they are feeling depressed or stressed.

The incident has highlighted the growing issue of mental health among students. With the increasing pressure to perform well in exams and the lack of support systems, many students are struggling with depression and anxiety. The suicide of a young and promising student like Deepti has brought this issue to the forefront.

The need for support systems

It is important for colleges and universities to recognize the growing issue of mental health among students and set up support systems to help them. These support systems should include counseling services, helplines, and workshops on stress management and coping mechanisms.

Students should also be encouraged to speak up about their problems and seek help when they need it. The stigma around mental health issues needs to be removed, and students should be made aware that it is okay to seek help. The academic community needs to come together to address this issue and create a safe and supportive environment for students.

The way forward

The suicide of Deepti Mandloi is a tragic reminder of the growing issue of mental health among students. It is time for colleges and universities to take this issue seriously and set up support systems to help students. Students should also be encouraged to speak up about their problems and seek help when they need it.

As a society, we need to recognize that mental health is just as important as physical health. We need to create a supportive environment where students can thrive academically and personally. By working together, we can prevent tragedies like the suicide of Deepti Mandloi from happening again.

News Source : King

