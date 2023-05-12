Dead – Death – Obituary News : Engineer’s Wife Found Dead at Home, Husband Suspected

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic incident in Patna: A woman’s body found in her own home

In a shocking incident, the body of a woman was found hanging in her own home in Supaul city, Bihar on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Madhu Kumari, who was the wife of Ravi Shastri, an assistant engineer of the water resources department in section 21 of the Kosi project. The news of her death has caused a stir in the locality.

Upon receiving information about the incident, SP Shaishav Yadav rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. It was revealed that Madhu Kumari had been struggling with mental health issues for a long time. She had been living with her husband in a government quarter in the Kosi project in Patna for several years. On Thursday, when her husband returned home from work, he found her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

The assistant engineer reported the incident to the police, who arrived at the scene soon after. Upon investigation, the police found that Madhu Kumari had been suffering from a lack of mental stability and was undergoing treatment in Patna. However, her condition had not improved, and she had resorted to taking her own life.

Madhu Kumari’s death has left her husband and family members in a state of shock. They have been struggling to come to terms with the incident, and have requested privacy during this difficult time. The assistant engineer, Ravi Shastri, has been questioned by the police, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Madhu Kumari was a resident of Hathua in Nalanda district, and had been living with her husband in the Kosi project for the past several years. Her family has been informed of her death, and arrangements are being made to transport her body back to her hometown for last rites.

The incident has caused a stir in the locality, and people have been expressing their condolences to the family. It is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health, and the need for greater support and awareness on the issue. The incident has also shed light on the lack of mental health facilities in Patna, and the need for greater investment in this area.

In recent years, there have been several cases of suicide in Bihar, highlighting the need for greater support and awareness on mental health issues. The state government has initiated several measures to address the issue, including setting up mental health centers and hiring more doctors and mental health professionals. However, more needs to be done to ensure that people have access to the care and support they need to address mental health issues.

As the investigation into Madhu Kumari’s death continues, it is important to remember that mental health is a critical issue that requires urgent attention and support. The incident is a reminder of the need for greater investment in mental health facilities and services, and the need for greater awareness and education on mental health issues in society.

News Source : Maharashtra Times

Source Link :Bihar Engineer Wife Found Dead Suspiciously At Home Police Suspect Husband; पहिल्या पत्नीला घटस्फोट, दुसरीचा घरात मृतदेह आढळला, पोलिसांना इंजिनीअर पतीवर शंका, पण…/