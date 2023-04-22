Dead – Death – Obituary News : Entertainer Barry Humphries dies at 89

At the age of 89, Australian performer Barry Humphries has passed away.

Barry Humphries, the acclaimed stage and screen veteran known for his satirical characters such as Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, passed away on Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney. He was 87 years old.

Throughout his seven-decade career, Humphries entertained multiple generations with his iconic characters. His alter ego, Dame Edna Everage, became a cultural phenomenon, beloved for her cutting wit and fabulous attire. Similarly, Sir Les Patterson, a lecherous and crude character, also became a fan favorite. Humphries was a fixture in the British comedy scene, along with luminaries such as Dudley Moore, Alan Bennett, and Spike Milligan.

Humphries was not only an entertainer but also a painter, author, poet, and collector of art in all its forms. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, and his audiences were precious to him. In a statement, his family noted that he remained “completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.”

Humphries had been readmitted to St Vincent’s Hospital last month after experiencing complications following hip surgery. His passing has been mourned by many, including fellow comedians Andrew Neil, Matt Lucas, and Dara O Briain.

Despite his passing, Humphries’ characters will continue to live on, bringing laughter and joy to future generations.