Dead – Death – Obituary News : Entertainer Rolf Harris dies at 93

Rolf Harris: The Rise and Fall of a British Show Business Star

Rolf Harris, an Australian-born artist, presenter, and musician, was once one of the UK’s most beloved entertainers. He had painted Queen Elizabeth II, worked with The Beatles, and presented numerous prime-time television shows over the course of 60 years. However, in 2014, he was convicted of a string of underage-sex crimes that he committed between 1969 and 1986. He was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison, and although he was released in 2017, he lived his final years in disgrace.

Harris was born in Perth, Western Australia, in 1930. He studied at the City and Guilds of London Art School in South London and showcased his drawing skills on UK television screens in 1953. He quickly became one of the country’s best-loved light entertainers, and his art shows and prime-time TV programs were watched by millions. Harris also topped the music charts in both the UK and Australia and appeared at the legendary Glastonbury Festival seven times.

Harris’s iconic hit, “Two Little Boys,” was released in 1969. The song tells the story of two youngsters who grow up to fight in a war together. Harris’s performance of “Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport” with The Beatles was also well-received. His stature was so great that he was made a Companion of the British Empire (CBE) in 2006, and he even painted Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait to mark her 80th birthday.

However, in 2014, Harris’s reputation was shattered when he was found guilty of 12 indecent assaults against young girls. His conviction came after a spate of allegations of abuse against high-profile entertainers in Britain following the death of the children’s television presenter Jimmy Savile. Savile, who died in 2011, was found to have used his celebrity status to sexually abuse dozens of children.

Harris’s conviction caused widespread shock and soul-searching in Britain. There was also revulsion and dismay in his homeland Australia – the country he left at the age of 22 but which treated him as a national hero. He was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 2008 but was removed after his conviction. His CBE was revoked in 2015.

Harris’s final years were marked by illness and isolation. In October 2022, it was reported that he was “gravely ill” after being diagnosed with neck cancer that had left him unable to speak and requiring round-the-clock care. He died in May 2023 at the age of 93.

Despite his fall from grace, Harris’s contributions to the world of art, music, and entertainment cannot be denied. However, his crimes against young girls have left a dark stain on his legacy. The rise and fall of Rolf Harris serves as a cautionary tale of the dangers of unchecked celebrity, the importance of accountability, and the impact of abuse on victims and society as a whole.

News Source : AFP

Source Link: Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris dead at 93