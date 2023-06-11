Dead – Death – Obituary News : Eric Abraham’s Passing: Condolences for Sudden Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Eric Abraham: A Tribute to a Beloved Club Supporter

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Eric Abraham, who recently lost his battle with illness. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Abraham family during this difficult time.

Eric was a devoted supporter of our club and the sport of shooting in general. He always had a smile on his face and was eager to take on any challenge, no matter how difficult. His passion and enthusiasm for the 10p club will be greatly missed, and his absence will leave a void in our community.

A Champion Among Us

Despite the somber news of Eric’s passing, we would like to take a moment to recognize the outstanding achievements of one of our own. Congratulations are in order for Paul Bulmer, who recently earned the top spot in our club’s overall competition. Paul achieved an impressive score of 64 out of a possible 70 points, on a course that was expertly crafted by Cliff, Ian, and Phil.

But let’s not forget about our Ladies Champion, Louise Gibbs. With a score of 45 out of a possible 70 points, Louise proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. We applaud her victory and hope to see even more women take on the challenge in the future.

A Legacy That Lives On

As we reflect on the passing of Eric Abraham, we are reminded of the impact that one person can have on a community. Eric’s unwavering support and positive attitude inspired those around him, and his memory will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched.

We are currently in the process of compiling the full score list for the competition and will soon make it available on our website for all to see. In the meantime, let us honor Eric’s legacy by continuing to support our club and each other, and by always striving to be the best versions of ourselves.

Rest in peace, Eric Abraham. You will be greatly missed.

Eric Abraham funeral Eric Abraham memorial Eric Abraham death announcement Eric Abraham obituary tribute Eric Abraham legacy and remembrance

News Source : condolence death news

Source Link :Eric Abraham Obituary, Eric Abraham Passed Away After Short Illness – condolence death news/