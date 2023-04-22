Dead – Death – Obituary News : Eric Byford Obituary: Eric Byford Passes Away – Cause of Death

Eric Byford has passed away. His cause of death has not been disclosed. Obituaries have been released in his honor.

Remembering the Legacy of Retired Station Officer Eric Byford

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Station Officer Eric Byford. Eric was a highly respected member of the Newport Fire Station community, having served with dedication and commitment for 42 years. His contributions to the success of the family business were invaluable, with both of his sons also following in his footsteps and joining the fire department.

A Family Legacy of Service

Eric’s son Neil joined the department in 1981, working alongside his father for two years at the Newport Fire Station. Later on, Gary, Eric’s second son, also joined the department, serving for an impressive 22 years before resigning. Today, Gary is still proud to be a firefighter, a testament to the passion for service that runs in the Byford family.

A Lifelong Connection to the Station

Despite retiring from his duty as Station Officer in 1983, Eric never really left the station behind. He was often seen visiting the facility, checking up on his former colleagues and sharing stories about his time on duty. His infectious personality and ability to motivate others continued to inspire the next generation of firefighters coming through the ranks.

A Life Dedicated to Service

During his tenure with the Newport Fire Station, Eric served alongside his uncle Ceril, brother Bernard, and twin brother Maurice, solidifying the family connection to the station even further. He was dedicated to his work, always going above and beyond to ensure the safety of his community.

In Loving Memory

Eric’s sudden passing has left our community mourning the loss of a dear friend and colleague. At this difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of sorrow.

Together, we will continue to honor the memory of Retired Station Officer Eric Byford and the legacy of service his family has built in our community.