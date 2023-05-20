Dead – Death – Obituary News : Eric L. Scruggs Funeral Details – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Eric L. Scruggs Obituary, Death, Funeral Details

We are deeply saddened to inform you of the demise of Eric L. Scruggs (Memphis, Tennessee), and we apologize for having to break this disheartening piece of news to you. We are sorry to be the bearers of bad news, but we have no choice but to share this information with you. Eric L. Scruggs passed away on May 14, 2023, at the age of 39. Leaving loved ones in Memphis and around the country to grieve his passing.

Eric L. Scruggs was born in Memphis. Eric L. Scruggs began his life in the Bluff City. The Bluff City was where Eric L. Scruggs got his start in life. On this memorial page, friends and family members are invited and given the opportunity to express their condolences to the family in the form of words that they can write right here on the website.

Condolences

You are able to read these condolences by clicking on the "Condolences" link that is located at the bottom of this page.

Visitation and Funeral Details

The Serenity Funeral Home, which can be found at 1638 Sycamore View Rd, Memphis, Tennessee 38134, will be open for visitation on the evening of Thursday, May 25th, 2023. The visiting will begin at 5:00 PM and continue until 7:00 PM.

The wake will begin at seven in the evening, and the funeral service will start at seven. On the 26th of May, 2023, at eleven in the morning, funeral services will be performed at the New Bellevue Baptist Church for the deceased. There has been no decision made regarding the timing or date of the services as of yet. The church can be found in Memphis, Tennessee at 672 N. Trezevant St., and its address is given in this sentence.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Eric L. Scruggs during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

