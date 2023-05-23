Dead – Death – Obituary News : Eric Rogers Passes Away in Anchorage, Alaska – Death Cause Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Eric Rogers: An Exceptionally Intelligent and Hilarious Person

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Eric Rogers. We extend our sincerest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

A Unique Character

Eric was a person who was both exceptionally intelligent and hilarious. He was truly one of a kind and had a character all his own. He was a sincere, kind, and compassionate human being. He was passionate about a variety of things, particularly the Boston Red Sox, fast vehicles, and music.

A Life of Learning and Passion

Eric was well educated and had a lifelong passion for mechanics. He attended Northeastern University and then received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where he graduated Phi Theta Kappa. Eric enjoyed learning and automobiles equally, which led him to pursue a career in the automotive industry after completing his studies at Wyotech Automotive Institute, where he graduated first in his class and went on to gain certification as an ASE Master Technician.

A Father, Brother, and Friend

Eric took his devoted daughter Helena Rogers and his longtime buddy Kent Jenkins with him into battle as they fought for their freedom. He is survived by his cherished daughter Helena, his sisters Polly (Rogers) Eggert and Jamie Rogers, an abundance of nieces and nephews that he cherished beyond measure, and Samantha (Peters) Bauer, who was also like a daughter to him. He will be greatly missed.

Final Rest

His eldest brother Frederick (Fritz) Rogers, his eldest sister Lori (Rogers) McCahill, his mother Linda Whitney, his father Phillip B. Rogers, and his stepfather Geoffrey G. Whitney Jr. have all passed away before him. He is the last surviving member of his immediate family. Eric will be greatly missed by all of us. May you finally find rest, my dear.

Final Thoughts

Eric Rogers was a person who brought joy and laughter to those around him. He was passionate about his interests and had a love for life that was infectious. His loss is felt deeply by those who knew him, and he will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Eric.

News Source : obituary prayers

Source Link :Eric Rogers Obituary Anchorage Alaska, Eric Rogers Has Died – Death Cause – obituary prayers/