Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Eric Simms: Rugby League Player’s Death Hoax and Life Story”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Eric Simms: A Legendary Indigenous Rugby League Player

Eric Simms is a name that is synonymous with rugby league in Australia. Born on August 2, 1945, in Karuah, New South Wales, Simms went on to become one of the greatest rugby league footballers of the 20th century. He played for South Sydney throughout his entire first-grade career and was a member of the team that won four championships and was the league’s leading point-getter for four consecutive seasons. Simms played as a fullback and center, but it was his abilities as a fullback that made him a legend of the game.

Early Life

Simms grew up on the former Aboriginal reserve at Karuah, where he was taken care of by his mother and stepfather, Fred Ridgeway, together with his six younger brothers and sisters. He attended Karuah Public School and later went to Raymond Terrace High School, where he developed his skills in goalkicking under the tutelage of Les Leggatt, the sports master.

Career Highlights

Simms’ rugby league career spanned from 1964 to 1975, during which he established several records that are still in existence today. One of his most impressive feats was during a match against Penrith in 1969 when he kicked five field goals in just eleven minutes. His ability to kick field goals was such that it single-handedly changed the game and earned him a reputation as one of the greatest kickers of all time. Simms was also a skilled penalty and conversion goal kicker, and his contribution to South Sydney’s success during his career cannot be overstated.

Legacy

Simms’ contribution to rugby league was not only limited to his playing career. After retiring from the game, he became a coach and mentor to many Indigenous players, helping them to navigate the challenges of professional sport. In August 2008, he was selected for the Indigenous Team of the Century to play fullback for the team, a recognition of his contribution to the game and his status as a role model for young Indigenous players.

Simms’ legacy extends beyond the rugby league field. He is a respected elder of the Indigenous community and has been a vocal advocate for the rights of Indigenous people throughout his life. In 2012, he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to rugby league and to the Indigenous community.

Conclusion

Eric Simms is a true legend of rugby league in Australia. His contribution to the game, both as a player and a mentor, has been immense. He is not only remembered for his incredible skills on the field but also for his commitment to his community and his advocacy for the rights of Indigenous people. Simms’ legacy will continue to inspire future generations of rugby league players and Indigenous Australians for years to come.

1. Eric Simms rugby league death hoax

2. Eric Simms wiki bio and life experience

3. Eric Simms net worth and career stats

4. The Guardian obituary for Eric Simms

5. Eric Simms’ contribution to rugby league and his legacy

News Source : the guardian obits

Source Link :Eric Simms (rugby league) Death Hoax, Wiki Bio, Net worth And Life Experience – the guardian obits/