Dead – Death – Obituary News : Erin Kennedy Funeral and Death in Michigan

Erin Kennedy Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

On March 5, 2023, the world lost Erin Marie Kennedy, a kind soul who had just turned 41 years old. Though her passing was sudden, she left behind a legacy that will always be remembered. Erin passed away peacefully in her home in Austin, Texas.

A Memorial Service to Honor Erin’s Life

A memorial service will be held on March 16 at ten o’clock in the morning at Graham’s Oak Street Baptist Church in Graham, Texas. The service will be a time to remember all those who have passed away, including Erin.

The McMillan-Satterwhite Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the service, ensuring that everything is done with care and respect.

A Life Full of Love and Family

Erin’s parents, Mark Kennedy and Pamela Kennedy Scheriger, brought her into the world on September 13, 1981, in Shakopee, Minnesota. While she struggled with bipolar disorder and depression, she found joy in her new home at the Loaves and Fishes shelter in Austin.

Erin’s family was large and loving. She is survived by her children, Haley Marie and Anna Marie, her stepfather Mark, and her stepmother Katherine. Her mother, Pamela Scheriger, and stepfather Dickie Scheriger, as well as her stepbrothers and stepsisters, including Jason, Rachel, Luke, Grace, and Joshua, and many nieces and nephews also mourn her passing.

Erin’s granny, Sandra Lee Scheibe, had passed away before Erin, but her memory lived on in Erin’s heart.

Remembering Erin’s Legacy

Erin’s family and friends will always remember her as a kind, loving person who brought joy to those around her. Her passing is a reminder to cherish every moment with our loved ones and to never take a single day for granted.

Rest in peace, Erin Marie Kennedy. You will be missed, but never forgotten.

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Erin Kennedy Obituary Michigan, Erin Kennedy Death And Funeral – obituary archive/