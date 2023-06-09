Dead – Death – Obituary News : Esley Dillon Passes Away: Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Golder W. Dillon: A Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Career

Golder W. Dillon, a resident of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away on November 29, 2021, at the age of 80. He was born on June 10, 1941, in Moniteau County, Missouri, to Wesley and Gertrude Dillon. Golder spent a significant portion of his adult life working in the taxi industry, a job he held for many years.

The Love of His Life

In June of 1981, Golder married Leora Calton in a beautiful ceremony at the Moniteau County Courthouse. The two spent many happy years together, enjoying each other’s company and making memories that would last a lifetime.

Hobbies and Interests

Golder had many hobbies that he enjoyed in his free time. He was an avid stamp and coin collector, and he loved playing the guitar. Country music was his favorite genre, and he would often attend concerts featuring artists in that style. Golder was also known for his love of cats, and he shared his home with a feline companion named Shy.

A Life Remembered

Golder is survived by his wife, Leora Dillon; two sons, John W. and James A. Dillon; a sister, Darlene Kaiser; and a number of nieces and nephews. He passed away on February 1, 2019, preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Gertrude Dillon, as well as his sister, Ruby Leech, and his nephew, Harold Eugene Dillon.

Although Golder is no longer with us, his memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered for his kind heart, his love of music, and his unwavering devotion to his family and friends.

A Final Farewell

Golder W. Dillon will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family invites friends and loved ones to join them in celebrating his life and saying their final goodbyes. The funeral service will be held at the Moniteau County Courthouse, where Golder and Leora were married, on December 4, 2021, at 11 am. Following the service, Golder will be laid to rest in the family plot at the local cemetery.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Leora, John, James, and the entire Dillon family during this difficult time. May you find comfort in the memories you shared with Golder and the knowledge that he will always be with you in spirit.

