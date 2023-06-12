Dead – Death – Obituary News : ESPN Director Kyle Brown Passes Away at 42

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

ESPN Pays Tribute to Longtime Director Kyle Brown, Who Died at 42

ESPN has paid tribute to Kyle Brown, a longtime director who died at the young age of 42 while working at the NCAA baseball tournament in North Carolina. Brown, a former pitcher at Ohio State, had been working for ESPN for 16 years and won two Sports Emmys during his tenure.

According to a statement released by ESPN, Brown “suffered a medical emergency” on June 10 while working at the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Winston-Salem. Brown had worked on a range of sports for the network, including baseball, basketball, college football, and the NFL’s “Monday Night Football.”

“Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team,” ESPN said in a statement. “He cherished the opportunity to have a career in sports and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Brown’s colleagues at ESPN took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to their friend and coworker. ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla tweeted, “Spent last few years with Kyle Brown on our @Big12Conference basketball coverage. We shared a common love of the Buckeyes. Heartbreaking news yesterday. Praying for his beautiful family.”

ESPN football analyst Louis Riddick also tweeted about Brown’s passing, saying, “Kyle Brown was a rock of consistency as a professional and as a person. My interactions with him were ALWAYS upbeat, full of positivity, unconditionally supportive, full of laughter, and I left feeling better for having talked to him every time.”

ESPN reporter Ryan McGee added, “Kyle Brown was a good man, proud Buckeye, and an amazing maker of television. If you’re a sports fan who has consumed any ESPN over the last decade and a half, then you have benefited from Kyle’s hard work. Hug your loved ones. Tomorrow is not guaranteed.”

Brown is survived by his wife, Megan, and their four children, Makayla, Carson, Camden, and Madyn. ESPN has set up a GoFundMe page to support Brown’s family during this difficult time.

The sports world has lost a talented and beloved member of its community, but Brown’s legacy and impact on sports broadcasting will continue to be felt for years to come. Rest in peace, Kyle Brown.

News Source : Scott Stump

Source Link :ESPN Director Kyle Brown Dies At 42 After ‘Medical Emergency’/