Dead – Death – Obituary News : Esports player Twisten dies at 19 after cryptic tweet.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Esports Star Karel Asenbrener, Known as “Twisten,” Dies at 19

Karel Asenbrener, a world-class “Valorant” player and member of Team Vitality, died by suicide on Tuesday. Asenbrener, known by his handle “Twisten,” had posted cryptic tweets before his death, including a “Good night” message.

Team Vitality Mourns Asenbrener’s Death

The news of Asenbrener’s death was announced by his gaming squad, Team Vitality, on Wednesday. In a statement, the team expressed their condolences to his family and friends. “Our first thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this difficult time,” they wrote. “Rest in peace Karel.”

Coach Harry “Gorilla” Mepham Shares Grief

Asenbrener’s death has left his friends and colleagues in the esports community reeling. Harry “Gorilla” Mepham, a coach for Team Vitality, shared his grief on Twitter. “I woke up this morning to the news of one of my closest friends, someone who genuinely felt as if he was my brother, taking his own life,” he wrote. “Words can not describe the grief or emptiness I’m feeling right now. I loved him and forever will.”

Asenbrener’s Struggle With Depression

Asenbrener had been open in the past about his struggles with depression and self-harm. Earlier this year, he discussed how his mental health had improved after spending time at a mental health facility. “After that I had a new fresh start and was able to thankfully get my s*** together,” he wrote. “It was hardest time for me as a person and as a professional esport athlete. But after that time, I knew why I’m playing games and what my team means to me.”

Encouragement to Seek Help

Team Vitality has also shared a message encouraging anyone dealing with mental health issues to seek treatment. “Mental health continues to be an extremely important topic for everyone in esports and in life,” they wrote on Twitter. “If you are struggling please reach out to someone to talk, it is never too late.”

Final Thoughts

Asenbrener’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support. The esports community has lost a talented player and a beloved friend. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.

Esports Karel Asenbrener Cryptic tweet Gaming community Online influence

News Source : David Matthews, New York Daily News

Source Link :Esports star Karel ‘Twisten’ Asenbrener dead at 19 after posting cryptic tweet/