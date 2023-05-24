Dead – Death – Obituary News : Esther Wan, Former TVB Actress, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

HONG KONG ACTRESS ESTHER WAN PASSES AWAY AFTER A LONG BATTLE WITH BREAST CANCER

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Hong Kong actress Esther Wan, who recently passed away after a long battle with breast cancer. Esther worked at TVB for 23 years before departing in 2021, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances and a dedicated fan following.

Esther’s battle with breast cancer first began in 2005, and the actress underwent a mastectomy surgery and other treatments in order to enter remission. In 2020, Esther shared in an interview that she was in good health and no longer needed medication. However, her condition reportedly worsened soon after, and she was in and out of hospital in recent months.

Despite her illness, Esther remained a strong and determined person, fighting against cancer with all her might. She rarely appeared in public after leaving TVB, but was last seen in April at an event with friends, looking much thinner and wearing a headcover.

Esther’s good friend Meg Lam, who often played badminton with the actress, stated that she was informed of Esther’s death and remembered her as a cancer fighter. Meg’s words reflect the admiration and respect that many people held for Esther, who was known for her resilience and courage in the face of adversity.

Esther’s last TVB drama was the 2021’s “Story of Zom-B”. Although she never played lead roles, Esther had starred in various TVB dramas including “Big White Duel”, “Raising the Bar”, and “Criminal Investigation Files III”. Her performances were marked by a quiet intensity and a natural talent for portraying complex characters.

Esther’s passing is a great loss for the entertainment industry and for her fans, who will always remember her as a talented actress and a brave cancer fighter. Her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift those who are also facing difficult challenges in their lives. May she rest in peace.

News Source : Heidi Hsia

Source Link :Former TVB actress Esther Wan passed away/