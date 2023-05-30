Dead – Death – Obituary News : Eusebius McKaiser, broadcaster and author, dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

South Africa Mourns the Loss of Broadcaster and Political Analyst Eusebius McKaiser

The news of the passing of Eusebius McKaiser, a prominent broadcaster, political analyst, and journalist, has sent shockwaves through South Africa. McKaiser, who was only 45 years old, died on 31 May 2022 from what is believed to be an epileptic seizure. He was a respected figure in the media industry and was known for his incisive commentary on politics and social issues.

Born in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape, McKaiser attended school in the Eastern Cape Town before going on to study at Rhodes University. He pursued post-graduate studies in Philosophy at the same institution. In 2005 and 2006, he attended the University of Oxford on a Rhodes Scholarship.

McKaiser’s career in media spanned over a decade, during which he worked for various media houses. He hosted the SABC 3 current affairs programme Interface and was a talk show host on Radio 702. He was also a respected political and social analyst who worked at the Wits Centre for Ethics and at the University of Johannesburg Centre for the Study of Democracy.

In 2013, when Power FM took to the airwaves for the first time, McKaiser was among the first broadcasters at the station. He quickly became one of its most prominent voices, hosting a daily afternoon show that tackled a wide range of political and social issues.

McKaiser was known for his sharp wit, penetrating insights, and fearless opinions. He was a fierce defender of truth and justice, and his commentary often challenged the status quo. He was also a prolific writer, with several books to his name, including “A Bantu in My Bathroom” and “Run Racist Run.”

News of McKaiser’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief from across South Africa. Many took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to his legacy. President Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted, “The passing of Eusebius McKaiser is a great loss to our nation. He was an outstanding broadcaster, political analyst and writer who made a significant contribution to our public discourse. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Fellow broadcaster and journalist, Redi Tlhabi, tweeted, “I am shattered. Eusebius McKaiser was a friend, a brother, a comrade, and a fierce defender of truth and justice. His passing is a huge loss to his family, friends, and colleagues, but also to our country. Rest in power, king.”

McKaiser’s death has left a void in South Africa’s media landscape. He was a voice of reason and a champion of truth, and his absence will be keenly felt. However, his legacy lives on through his writings and broadcasts, which will continue to inspire and challenge generations to come.

