Dead – Death – Obituary News : Eusebius McKaiser’s Death: Age and Funeral Arrangements

Remembering Eusebius McKaiser: A South African Political Analyst, Journalist, and Broadcaster

Early Career and Rise to Prominence

Eusebius McKaiser was born on 28th March 1978 in Makhanda, South Africa. From a young age, he developed a love for journalism and pursued it with passion throughout his career. He had an impressive academic background and embarked on a successful career in broadcasting and journalism.

McKaiser began his career with Radio 702, where he hosted a weekly late-night talk show called Politics and Morality. He quickly rose through the ranks and became one of the most sought-after South African journalists.

Work at Power FM and Return to Radio 702

In 2013, Power FM was launched, and McKaiser worked as the host of Power Talk, a three-hour weekday morning talk show until he left the station in October 2014.

After leaving Power FM, he returned to Radio 702 in July 2016, taking over from Redi Thlabi with a weekday morning talk slot. McKaiser became a familiar voice on radio and television, hosting his own talk shows and regularly commenting on current affairs programs.

He left Radio 702 in June 2020, allegedly because the station had not been prepared to dedicate adequate resources to the production of his show. McKaiser then hosted a podcast called In the Ring and, on YouTube, an Exclusive Books show about books called Cover to Cover. He also wrote for several publications, including the Mail & Guardian, the Sunday Times, Foreign Policy, the Guardian, the New York Times, and Business Day, for which he wrote a weekly column.

Passing and Funeral Arrangements

Tragically, Eusebius McKaiser passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the age of 45 due to a suspected epileptic seizure. His death was a great loss to the South African broadcasting and journalism industry.

At the time of this report, his family was planning his final funeral arrangements, and the details were yet to be finalized. The nation mourned the loss of a talented journalist, political analyst, and broadcaster.

Conclusion

Eusebius McKaiser was a prominent figure in South African broadcasting and journalism. His passion for journalism and his insightful analysis made him a trusted voice on current affairs. His passing was a great loss to the industry, and he will be remembered for his contribution to the field.

