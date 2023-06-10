Dead – Death – Obituary News : Eva Hopkins Passes Away: Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Eva Hopkins Obituary: A Life Well-Lived

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Chesterton, Indiana, Eva Gene Hopkins, 80, passed away. She was born to Eugene and Evelyn (Shupe) Bruhn on October 23, 1942, in Valparaiso, Indiana; they both predeceased her. Hugh Hopkins, the man she wed on July 13, 1963, is still alive and residing in Chesterton. She is also survived by her sons, Mark (Michele) Hopkins and Christopher (Kristi Harter), both of Chesterton; her seven grandchildren, Ryan (and her husband), Emily (and her husband), Steven (and his wife), Justin (and his wife), Jacob (and his wife), Christian (and his wife); her great-grandchildren, Shay (and her husband), Emily (and her husband), Justin (and his wife); and Liam (and his wife).

A Life of Service

After graduating from high school, where she set the record for shorthand speed, Eva took a job as a secretary at Quaker Oats Company and Temp Secretarial Service. She became the secretary for the Shirley Heinze Land Trust and spent her free time hiking, photographing, and learning to identify various species of wildflowers. At the Westchester Township History Museum, Eva was in charge of all the research. She collected information on the churches, businesses, fire and police departments, historic buildings, and early and famous individuals of the Chesterton region in notebooks. She spent a great deal of time researching ancestry for many people.

She attended local history talks as a member of the Duneland Historical Society. She contributed approximately 8,000 memorials to the Find A Grave website. In addition to that, she served on the board of the Sons of Norway. Eva honed her skills in her favourite pastimes, knitting and sewing. She was the bookkeeper for both Hopkins Ace Hardware and Hopkins Small Engines in addition to her other interests.

A Humble Personality

But despite all her success, Eva remained the most modest person. Her accomplishments were never flaunted, and her kindness and willingness to help others were always present. Eva touched the lives of so many people in the Chesterton community, and her impact was felt throughout the region. Her dedication to preserving local history and helping others trace their ancestry will be remembered for many years to come.

A Final Farewell

On Monday, June 12, 2023, at 1 PM, funeral services will be held at the White-Love Funeral Home, 525 S. Second St., Chesterton. At the funeral home, the family will receive guests starting at 11 a.m. Chesterton Cemetery will serve as the last resting place.

A Legacy of Service

Eva Hopkins lived a life of service to others. Her dedication to preserving local history, helping others trace their ancestry, and contributing to multiple organizations and businesses will be remembered for many years to come. Her kindness and humility will be missed by all who knew her.

