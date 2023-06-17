Dead – Death – Obituary News : Eva Liu Funeral and Visitation Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Eva Liu Obituary, Death Cause

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that Eva Liu and Kelsey Chang, two young women aged 21 and 22, were ambushed and forced to fall approximately 165 feet down into a ravine while touring a German castle. The incident occurred on Tuesday and resulted in Liu tragically losing her life due to the injuries sustained.

The Victims

Eva Liu was a native of Naperville who was vacationing in another city at the time of the attack. She had completed all the requirements for her Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and graduated with honors in May from the University of Illinois, where she was a student. Kelsey Chang was also a student at the University of Illinois and had earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering in the same month as Liu.

The Attack

The two women were attacked at Neuschwanstein Castle in southern Germany after meeting a 30-year-old man from the United States, according to the police. The castle is located in the Black Forest region of Germany.

Investigation

The investigation into the attack is ongoing, and details about the assailant and the motive behind the attack are yet to be revealed. The police are working tirelessly to find the culprit and bring them to justice.

Final Thoughts

The tragic death of Eva Liu has left her family, friends, and the entire University of Illinois community in mourning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her loved ones during this difficult time. We also hope that the perpetrator of this heinous crime is soon brought to justice.

