Dead – Death – Obituary News : Evan Snyder’s Car Accident Linked to Death Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Evan Snyder: A Life of Passion and Service

Evan Snyder was a beloved member of the community and a dedicated educator who spent his life pursuing his passions. His recent passing in a car accident has left his family and friends devastated, but they are comforted by the knowledge that he lived a full life and touched many lives along the way.

Early Life and Education

Evan Snyder was born in Lehighton, Pennsylvania, to Chester A. Snyder and Cora (Berger) Snyder. He attended Franklin Township Independent High School before receiving his high school diploma from Lehighton. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in science from Ursinus College and a Master of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania.

Military Service and Career

During World War II, Dr. Snyder served in the 9812th Technical Service Unit of the US Army in Los Alamos, New Mexico. After the war, he began his career as a physics professor at Ursinus College, where he spent 45 years and served as department chairman. He was also an instructor for the National Science Foundation’s summer programs for high school teachers at New Mexico State University.

Passions and Hobbies

Dr. Snyder was deeply passionate about spending time with his family and friends and engaging in outdoor activities. He loved fishing, camping, hiking, and kayaking, and he enjoyed exploring in his Jeep and participating in ham radio competitions. He also had a passion for brewing his beer and traveling.

Service to Others

Dr. Snyder was also committed to serving others. He joined the local Chapter 13-3 to assist veterans in the neighborhood with small tasks, and he helped other Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association members with car problems because of his expertise in working on motorcycles.

Legacy and Funeral Details

Dr. Snyder is survived by his three children, Susan E. Snyder of Broadview Heights, Ohio, John E. Snyder of Cardiff, Wales, UK, and Willard Snyder of Athens, Georgia. His funeral will be held in the presence of his family and friends, and his obituary details are yet to be revealed.

Dr. Snyder’s legacy will live on through the many lives he touched as an educator, a friend, and a servant to others. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Evan Snyder car accident death Evan Snyder obituary Evan Snyder fatal car crash Evan Snyder tragedy Evan Snyder funeral arrangements

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :Evan Snyder Obituary And Death Cause Linked To Car Accident/