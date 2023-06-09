Dead – Death – Obituary News : Evangelical Pastor Pat Robertson Passes Away at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Complicated Legacy of Pat Robertson: A Friend of Israel with Baggage

Pat Robertson, the Southern Baptist minister who founded the Christian Broadcasting Network, passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday, leaving behind a legacy that was both admired and controversial. A staunch supporter of Israel and the Jewish people, Robertson was also known for making remarks that perpetuated age-old stereotypes and caused discomfort among Jews.

Robertson’s admiration for Jews and Israel was evident in his multiple broadcasts of the popular “700 Club” show from Israel, and his belief that biblical prophecy necessitated Christian support for the Jewish state. He argued that the survival of the Jewish people was a miracle of God, and that their return to the land promised to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob was a testament to God’s watchful care over them.

His support for Israel earned him accolades from conservative Jewish groups, but also drew criticism from some. In 1994, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) published a 60-page report on Robertson’s Christian Coalition, which drew pushback from Jewish political conservatives, led by Rabbi Daniel Lapin. The ADL acknowledged the leaders’ support for Israel, but also emphasized that “this support cannot be used as a shield from legitimate criticism.”

Robertson’s controversial remarks also extended beyond the Jewish community. He denigrated feminism, LGBTQ people, and Muslims, and was known for his conservative beliefs. In 2014, he called the director of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, Mikey Weinstein, a “little Jewish radical,” drawing backlash from Weinstein and others.

Robertson’s defense of his controversial remarks often involved invoking his friendship with Jews and his support for Israel. In 1995, when he was criticized for blaming much of the world’s woes on “European bankers” who were Jewish in his book “The New World Order,” he claimed that the book was “pro-Israel and pro-Jewish” because it targeted the United Nations, and that he had “many, many friends in the Jewish community.”

Despite his support for Israel, Robertson’s beliefs regarding the Jewish people were not always positive. In 2014, he made remarks that perpetuated stereotypes about Jews being financially successful, stating that “they’d rather be polishing diamonds than fixing cars.” While he seemed to view diamond polishing as a good thing, his remarks were emblematic of a long-standing dilemma that has dogged the American Jewish establishment.

Robertson’s style of campaigning mixed Christian piety with politicking, which had been pioneered by Jimmy Carter a dozen years earlier and has since become ubiquitous, at least among Republicans. Unlike some Christian politicians, however, Robertson did not obscure the foreboding manifestations of his beliefs, preaching about an apocalypse in Israel and blaming a stroke that struck the late Israeli prime minister, Ariel Sharon, on his withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

In 2002, the ADL’s then-national director, Abraham Foxman, summed up the ambivalence many Jews felt when Christian Evangelicals were planning a Washington rally for Israel during the second intifada. “There is no alliance,” Foxman said. “The relationship is based on this one, specific issue.”

Robertson’s legacy is thus a complicated one, characterized by a mix of admiration and controversy. While he was a staunch supporter of Israel and the Jewish people, his remarks perpetuated stereotypes and caused discomfort among Jews and other groups. Despite this, Robertson’s influence on the Christian Evangelical community and the Republican Party cannot be denied, and his legacy will continue to be debated for years to come.

News Source : Ron Kampeas

Source Link :Pat Robertson, pastor who personified American Jews’ dilemma with evangelicals, dies at 93/