Dead – Death – Obituary News : Everwood Star John Beasley Passes Away: Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Beloved Actor John Beasley Passes Away at 79

Television audiences are mourning the loss of actor John Beasley, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79. Beasley, best known for his role as Irv Harper on the popular WB drama Everwood, had been undergoing tests on his liver before unexpectedly taking a turn for the worse in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

A Late Start to a Successful Acting Career

Beasley didn’t start his acting career until the age of 45, when he landed a recurring role on the short-lived ABC drama Brewster’s Place opposite Oprah Winfrey. From there, he went on to make guest appearances on a variety of shows including Early Edition, Millennium, Judging Amy, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Breakout Role on Everwood

Beasley’s big break came in 2002 when he was cast as Irv Harper on Everwood, a role he played for four seasons until the show came to an end in 2006. In addition to his on-screen duties, Beasley also served as the series’ narrator.

Continued Success on TV and Film

After Everwood, Beasley appeared on a variety of TV shows including Boston Legal, CSI: Miami, Detroit 1-8-7, Harry’s Law, NCIS, The Resident, Treme, and Your Honor. He also starred opposite Cedric the Entertainer and Niecy Nash on the TV Land sitcom The Soul Man, which ran for five seasons until 2016. On the big screen, Beasley appeared in films such as The Mighty Ducks, Rudy, The Sum of All Fears, Walking Tall, and The Purge: Anarchy. His final acting role was in the 2022 remake of Firestarter.

A Legacy of Talent and Kindness

Throughout his career, Beasley was known not only for his acting talent but also for his kindness and generosity. He was a beloved member of the entertainment industry and will be deeply missed by all who knew him and his work.

Beasley is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

John Beasley death news Cause of death of John Beasley Obituary of John Beasley Details about John Beasley’s passing Remembering John Beasley

News Source : Ryan Schwartz

Source Link :John Beasley Dead: Everwood Star’s Cause of Death — Read Obituary/