Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-agent’s death in Italian boat accident confirmed by Mossad

Retired Mossad Agent Dies in Boating Accident in Italy

Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency has confirmed the death of one of its retired agents in a boating accident in Italy over the weekend.

The Details of the Accident

According to reports, 22 people, including an ex-agent, were having fun in a rented houseboat in a lake in the town of Lisanza in the north of Italy. People were killed, including a retired Mossad agent. Two Italian intelligence agents and a Russian woman among the crew of the boat were also killed in the accident.

Mossad Confirms the Death

A Mossad statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office on Wednesday said the remains of the unidentified agent had been returned to Israel for burial. Earlier, the Foreign Ministry confirmed that a retired Israeli security forces man had been killed, but did not provide his name, age, or details about his professional background. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that no further details could be released due to the agent’s work at the agency and offered condolences to his family.

The Survivors

Italian police said on Tuesday that they had no further information on the identities or occupations of the 19 other survivors. Some managed to swim to shore, while others were rescued by other boats. Other Israeli survivors were flown out of Italy by private plane, according to Italian media.

Final Thoughts

This accident is a sad reminder of the dangers that come with recreational activities. Our thoughts go out to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident.

News Source : News Agencies

Source Link :Mossad confirms death of ex-agent in boat accident in Italy/