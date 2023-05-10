Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-AIFF VP AR Khaleel dies at 91

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

AR Khaleel: A Pioneer in Indian Football Administration

The Indian football fraternity was left in shock on May 10, 2023, as news came in that AR Khaleel, former Vice-President, Treasurer, and Executive Committee member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), had passed away at the age of 91. Khaleel, who had also served as the President of the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA), was a prominent face in Indian football administration for nearly six decades.

Born in Bengaluru in 1932, Khaleel was a footballer himself and played for the Jawahar Union Football Club, one of the traditional clubs of the city. However, his real contribution to the game was in the administrative field, where he played a pivotal role in popularizing football, especially in Karnataka.

Khaleel’s association with the AIFF began in the 1960s when he was appointed as a treasurer. He went on to become the Vice-President and served as a member of the Executive Committee for many years. He was also active at the continental level and served on occasion as a member of the Asian Football Confederation Standing Committees.

However, it was in Karnataka that Khaleel left his mark. He was appointed as the President of the KSFA in 1990 and held the post for 28 years until 2018. During his tenure, he worked tirelessly to improve the infrastructure for football in the state, and under his leadership, the KSFA became one of the most well-organized state associations in the country.

Khaleel’s contribution to Indian football was not limited to administration alone. He also donned managerial roles for the Indian National Teams in various age groups. His experience and knowledge of the game were invaluable in grooming young talent and preparing them for the national stage.

The news of Khaleel’s passing was met with an outpouring of grief from the Indian football fraternity. The AIFF expressed its condolences in a statement, saying, “The All India Football Federation condoles the death of former AIFF Vice-President, Treasurer, Executive Committee Member, and ex-Karnataka State Football Association President AR Khaleel, who passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after a brief illness. He was 91, and is survived by his wife and four daughters.”

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, “It is sad to know that AR Khaleel is no more. His death has left an eternal void in the Indian Football administration. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult hour.” AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran also paid tribute to Khaleel, saying, “Khaleel ji was one of the foremost football administrators of his time and played a big role in popularizing the game in India, especially in Karnataka. His demise has left Indian Football poorer.”

Khaleel’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian football. He was a pioneer in football administration, and his contribution to the game will always be remembered. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of football enthusiasts in India, and his vision of making football the most popular sport in the country will live on.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :Former AIFF vice-president AR Khaleel passes away at 91/