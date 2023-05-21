Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Arkansas Rep. Marion Berry Passes at 80

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former U.S. Rep. Marion Berry, known for his advocacy work for farmers and elderly residents in eastern Arkansas, has passed away at the age of 80. Berry served seven terms in Congress as a Democrat, representing the 1st District in eastern Arkansas. Prior to his political career, Berry was a licensed pharmacist and farmer, and he served in President Bill Clinton’s administration as a special assistant for agricultural trade and food assistance. Berry was a fierce advocate for his rural district, championing issues such as agriculture, lowering prescription costs for seniors, and ending the U.S. trade embargo with Cuba.

Berry was also known for his folksy manner and quick wit, often using verbal takedowns of his political enemies on both sides of the aisle. Despite his humorous approach, Berry was serious about delivering results for his constituents, which was his highest priority. Berry’s outspokenness and humor drew national attention, but those who knew him recognized that he was a genuine person who was passionate about serving others.

Former President Bill Clinton praised Berry as a fine leader, an entirely authentic person, and a great friend. Clinton and his wife, Hillary, treasured Berry’s support, valued his no-nonsense advice, and loved his amazing sense of humor. Berry was a member of a coalition of moderate and conservative lawmakers known as “Blue Dog Democrats,” and he was unapologetic about his quips, saying they reflected his passion for representing his district. Berry was a natural advocate for agricultural issues and the health of his rural constituents, according to former Gov. Mike Beebe, who also called him plain-spoken, loyal, and hardworking.

Berry’s district was a major producer of soybeans, rice, and cotton, and he aggressively pushed for an end to the U.S. trade embargo with Cuba, which could have boosted exports of those products. Berry also advocated for lowering prescription costs for seniors and lambasted a prescription drug program enacted by former President George W. Bush as a “catastrophic mess” and a “genuine legislative disaster.” Berry’s quick wit and sense of humor attracted attention on the national stage, but he always put delivering results for his constituents first.

Berry’s passing is a significant loss for Arkansas and the nation. He was a farmer and statesman whose mix of homespun wisdom and hard-won political knowledge always made him a formidable representative for his state, according to Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Berry’s passion for serving others and his dedication to delivering results for his constituents will be missed. A memorial service will be held on June 24 at the Gillett Methodist Church in Gillett, Arkansas. Berry is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Carolyn, a daughter, a son, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Marion Berry legacy Arkansas politics Congressional service Berry’s policy initiatives Political career highlights

News Source : Paul Abramowitz

Source Link :Former Arkansas U.S. Rep. Marion Berry, who served 7 terms, dies at 80/