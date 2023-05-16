Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Arunachal Pradesh minister CT Mein passes away at 80

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Arunachal Pradesh Minister Chow Tewa Mein Passes Away at 80

Chow Tewa Mein, a former minister of Arunachal Pradesh, passed away on Monday at the age of 80. His family reported that he had been battling a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife Bijeyta Namchoom, son Tseng Tsing Mein, and daughter Sondita Mein. Mein was the elder brother of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Mein dedicated his life to serving the people of Arunachal Pradesh and played a significant role in the state’s development during his political career spanning 47 years. He was born on March 31, 1943, in Chongkham village, where he completed his primary education. He later attended the prestigious Don Bosco School in Guwahati and graduated from B Boruah College, also in Guwahati.

Mein began his career in politics in 1972 when he was elected as a member of the Pradesh Council. He later became a member of the Provisional Legislative Assembly in 1975 when the Pradesh Council was converted into it. In 1978, he was elected to the assembly from Namsai-Chowkham constituency as one of the first 30 MLAs from the Janata Party. When the assembly’s strength increased to 60 after Arunachal Pradesh attained statehood in 1987, he contested and won the Chowkham constituency in 1995, 2004, 2009, and 2014.

Mein served as the horticulture minister in 1995 and the PHE & WS minister in 1998. He also served as a parliamentary secretary in the Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development Department in 2009 and the Environment & Forest Department from 2011 to 2019. Throughout his long political career, he also served as the protem speaker of the state assembly on several occasions.

Upon hearing of Mein’s passing, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his condolences via Twitter. “Deeply pained at the passing away of Shri Chau Tewa Mein, former MLA from Chongkham and elder brother of our esteemed colleague Deputy Chief Minister Shri @ChownaMeinBJP,” he wrote. “A noble soul and people’s voice, we have lost a great well-wisher, guide, and conscience keeper. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, friends, and well-wishers. May Lord Buddha grant eternal peace to the departed soul.”

Mein’s contributions to Arunachal Pradesh’s political landscape and development will never be forgotten. His passing is a great loss to the state and its people.

News Source : Press Trust Of India

Source Link :Former Arunachal Pradesh minister CT Mein dies at 80 after prolonged illness/