Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-assemblyman Ismail Kassim dies at 64

Former Tambun Tulang Assemblyman Datuk Ismail Kassim Passes Away at 64

Datuk Ismail Kassim, a former assemblyman and member of parliament, passed away on May 22, 2022, at Selayang Hospital in Selangor. He was 64 years old. The news was shared by his brother, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, through a Facebook post, where he stated that his younger brother had passed away from a heart attack at 2:45 pm.

Ismail Kassim was a prominent figure in the political scene of Malaysia, having served as the Tambun Tulang assemblyman from 2013 until 2022. Before that, he had represented the people of Arau as a member of parliament from 2008 until 2013.

The news of Ismail Kassim’s death has come as a shock to many, with people from all walks of life expressing their condolences to his family and friends. His contributions to the political landscape of Malaysia and his service to the people of Tambun Tulang and Arau have been recognized and appreciated by many.

Ismail Kassim’s political career spanned over a decade, during which he worked tirelessly for the betterment of his constituency and the nation. He was known for his strong leadership skills, his ability to connect with the people, and his unwavering commitment to his principles.

During his tenure as the Tambun Tulang assemblyman, Ismail Kassim focused on several key issues, including the development of infrastructure, the provision of basic amenities, and the improvement of the education system. He was also instrumental in initiating various projects and programs aimed at creating job opportunities and promoting economic growth in his constituency.

Ismail Kassim was a firm believer in the power of education and was passionate about ensuring that every child had access to quality education. He believed that education was the key to unlocking the potential of the youth and empowering them to become leaders of tomorrow.

As a member of parliament, Ismail Kassim was a vocal advocate for the rights of the people and a staunch defender of democracy. He was a regular participant in parliamentary debates and discussions, where he voiced his opinions and concerns on various issues affecting the nation.

Ismail Kassim’s passing has left a void in the political landscape of Malaysia, and his legacy will be remembered for years to come. His dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to the people of Tambun Tulang and Arau serve as an inspiration to all those who aspire to serve their communities and their nation.

In conclusion, the passing of Datuk Ismail Kassim is a great loss to the people of Tambun Tulang and Arau, as well as to the nation as a whole. His contributions to the political scene of Malaysia will be cherished and remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Malay Mail

Source Link :Former Tambun Tulang assemblyman Ismail Kassim dies aged 64/