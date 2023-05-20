Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Aussie Test captain Booth passes away at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Australian cricketer Brian Booth

Australian cricket legend Brian Booth passed away on September 15, 2021, at the age of 86. Booth was a middle-order batter who played 29 Tests for Australia between 1961 and 1966, including twice as captain. He scored 1773 runs, including five centuries, at an average of 42.21.

Early Life and Career

Brian Booth was born in Sydney, Australia, on August 2, 1935. He started playing cricket at a young age and made his first-class debut for New South Wales in 1955. He quickly established himself as a reliable middle-order batsman and was selected to represent Australia on the 1961 Ashes tour.

Booth made his Test debut in the first Test of that series at Old Trafford and scored a defiant 46 in the second innings, helping Australia to win the match by 54 runs. He went on to play a crucial role in the series, scoring 307 runs at an average of 51.16.

Captaincy and Achievements

In 1965, Booth was appointed as the captain of the Australian Test team for the first time. He led the team in the first two matches of the 1965-66 Ashes series, which was drawn 1-1.

Booth’s greatest achievement as a captain came in the 1966-67 series against South Africa when he led Australia to a 1-0 series win. It was the first time that Australia had won a Test series in South Africa.

Booth’s individual achievements were also impressive. He scored five Test centuries, including a career-best score of 169 not out against India in 1964. He also played for Australia in hockey at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games and received an MBE from the Queen in 1982.

A Tribute to Brian Booth

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley paid tribute to Brian Booth, saying, “Brian was immensely respected and admired throughout the cricketing community and beyond, and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife Judy and their family and friends. Less than 50 players have captained the Australian men’s Test team, and Brian’s name is included on a list that features many of the game’s greats. He has had an extraordinary life and will be sadly missed. His contribution to cricket continues to be an inspiration and will always be remembered.”

Brian Booth will always be remembered as an outstanding cricketer and an inspirational leader. His contribution to Australian cricket will never be forgotten, and he will be deeply missed by the cricketing community and beyond.

