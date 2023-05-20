Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Australian Test captain Brian Booth passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Australian Test Captain Brian Booth Passes Away at 89

Cricket Australia announced the passing of former Australian Test captain Brian Booth at the age of 89 on Saturday. Booth was a middle-order batsman who played 29 Tests for Australia between 1961 and 1966.

Booth’s Accomplishments

Booth was a respected and admired player who scored 1,773 runs, including five centuries, at an average of 42.21. He also captained the Australian team twice during the 1965-66 Ashes series against England when regular skipper Bob Simpson was absent.

In addition to his cricket career, Booth was also a dual-sport athlete who represented Australia in hockey at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games.

Tributes Pour In for Booth

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley praised Booth’s accomplishments, saying, “Brian was immensely respected and admired throughout the cricketing community and beyond. Less than 50 players have captained the Australian men’s Test team and Brian’s name is included on a list that features many of the game’s greats. He has had an extraordinary life and will be sadly missed.”

Booth played 93 times for New South Wales in the domestic Sheffield Shield, scoring 5,574 runs at 43.5, and was a life member of the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club).

Conclusion

Brian Booth’s passing is a loss to the cricketing community, who respected and admired him for his accomplishments as a player and captain. Booth’s name will be forever remembered among the greats of Australian cricket, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players.

News Source : Cricket Pakistan

Source Link :Former Australian Test cricket captain Brian Booth dies/