Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Browns Receiver Dies at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Browns Wide Receiver Passes Away at 82

On Thursday, August 20th, the NFL lost one of its former players, Johnny “Lam” Jones, at the age of 82. Jones was best known for his time as a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns, but his football career began long before that.

Early Years

Johnny “Lam” Jones was born on August 19, 1953, in Lawton, Oklahoma. He grew up in a family of 11 children, and football was always a big part of his life. Jones played for his high school team, and he was a standout player. After graduation, he attended Texas Southern University, where he continued to play football.

Draft and Early Career

In 1979, Jones was drafted by the Houston Oilers in the first round of the AFL Draft. He played for the Oilers for three seasons before being traded to the New York Jets in 1982. During his time with the Jets, Jones set the team record for the longest kickoff return with a 99-yard touchdown return in a game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Cleveland Browns Years

In 1984, Jones signed with the Cleveland Browns. He quickly became a fan favorite, thanks to his speed and agility on the field. In his first season with the Browns, he caught 43 passes for 734 yards and six touchdowns. He continued to be a key player for the team for the next two seasons.

Retirement and Life After Football

After the 1986 season, Jones retired from football. He went on to work in the oil and gas industry, and he also served on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. Jones was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

A Legacy Remembered

Johnny “Lam” Jones will be remembered as a talented football player and a beloved member of the Cleveland Browns community. Fans have taken to social media to share their memories of Jones and express their condolences to his family.

“Johnny ‘Lam’ Jones was a great player and an even better person,” said former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar. “He will be missed by all who knew him.”

Former Browns head coach Marty Schottenheimer also shared his thoughts on Jones, saying, “Johnny was a fantastic player and an even better human being. He will always be remembered as a great member of the Cleveland Browns family.”

Final Thoughts

Johnny “Lam” Jones will forever be remembered as a talented football player and a beloved member of the Cleveland Browns community. His legacy will live on through the memories of fans and the impact he had on the game of football. Rest in peace, Johnny.

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Obituary NFL Legends Football Community Mourns

News Source : Bank Loan Indian

Source Link :Breaking: Former Browns Wide Receiver Passes Away at 82/