Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Bruins winger and NHL coach Vic Stasiuk dies

Former Boston Bruins Winger Vic Stasiuk Passes Away at 93

Sad news for hockey fans as former Boston Bruins winger, Vic Stasiuk, passed away at the age of 93. Stasiuk played 14 seasons in the NHL for the Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, and Boston Bruins.

Early Career

Vic Stasiuk was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, and began his professional hockey career with the Kansas City Pla-Mors in the 1948-49 season. He played two seasons there before joining the Chicago Blackhawks. However, he never really made his mark in the Windy City, and during the 1950-51 season, he was traded to Detroit in a four-player deal but never found success there either.

Boston Bruins

In 1955, Stasiuk was part of a massive nine-player deal that sent him and future Hall-of-Fame goalie Terry Sawchuk to the Boston Bruins. In Boston, Stasiuk found chemistry alongside Bronco Horvath and Johnny Bucyck. Together the three players of Ukrainian descent formed the “Uke Line.”

Stasiuk played six seasons in Boston, putting up two 60-point seasons and scoring a total of 125 goals and 291 points in 378 games with the Bruins. He also put up four straight 20-goal seasons in Boston, the only team he was able to accomplish that feat with.

Return to Detroit

In 1961, Stasiuk was dealt back to Detroit after a disappointing start to that season with the Bruins. He scored 31 goals and 83 points in 118 games over three years in his second Red Wings stint. Stasiuk never played in the NHL again following the 1962-63 season but did play in the AHL and CPHL during the next three seasons.

Coaching Career

Stasiuk also had a 15-year coaching career in which he coached the Philadelphia Flyers, California Golden Seals, and Vancouver Canucks during the mid-1970s.

Stanley Cup Champion

Throughout his career, Stasiuk won three Stanley Cup championships in 1952, 1954, and 1955, all with the Detroit Red Wings.

Conclusion

Vic Stasiuk was a beloved member of the hockey community, and his contributions to the sport will never be forgotten. His legacy as a skilled player and a dedicated coach will inspire future generations of hockey players and fans. Rest in peace, Vic Stasiuk.

News Source : Naftali Clinton

Source Link :Former Bruins winger and NHL coach Vic Stasiuk passes away/