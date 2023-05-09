Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-Cal QB and coach Joe Kapp dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

UC Berkeley Mourns the Passing of Legendary Athlete Joe Kapp

UC Berkeley is mourning the death of one of its most celebrated and accomplished athletes, Joe Kapp. Kapp was not only a star football player at UC Berkeley, but he also went on to become a successful NFL quarterback and Canadian Football League (CFL) coach.

Early Life and College Career

Joe Kapp was born on March 19, 1938, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He grew up in California and attended Los Angeles’ Verdugo Hills High School. Kapp was a standout athlete in high school, playing football, basketball, and baseball. He also excelled academically, earning a scholarship to UC Berkeley.

Kapp played football for the Golden Bears from 1956 to 1958. He was a talented quarterback and led the team to a 22-7 victory over Stanford in the 1958 Big Game. Kapp was named the game’s most valuable player and went on to earn All-American honors that same year.

Professional Career

After graduating from UC Berkeley, Kapp was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 1959 NFL draft. However, he chose to play in the CFL instead, signing with the Calgary Stampeders. Kapp played for the Stampeders from 1959 to 1963, leading them to the Grey Cup championship in 1960.

In 1967, Kapp returned to the NFL, signing with the Minnesota Vikings. He played for the Vikings from 1967 to 1969, leading the team to the Super Bowl in 1969. Kapp also had stints with the Boston Patriots and the Buffalo Bills before retiring from football in 1972.

Coaching Career

After retiring from football, Kapp went on to become a successful CFL coach. He coached the BC Lions from 1983 to 1984 and led them to the Grey Cup championship in 1985. Kapp also coached the Calgary Stampeders and the Sacramento Gold Miners before retiring from coaching in 1992.

Legacy

Joe Kapp’s legacy as one of UC Berkeley’s greatest athletes is undeniable. He was inducted into the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1984. Kapp’s number 22 jersey was also retired by the BC Lions and the Stampeders.

Kapp was known for his toughness, leadership, and competitive spirit both on and off the field. He was a trailblazer for Latino athletes in football and an inspiration to countless young athletes.

Final Thoughts

Joe Kapp’s passing is a reminder of the impact that one person can have on a community and a sport. His dedication, perseverance, and talent continue to inspire generations of athletes. UC Berkeley and the football world have lost a true legend, but Kapp’s legacy will live on through his accomplishments and the countless lives he touched.

News Source : KTVU FOX 2

Source Link :Former Cal quarterback and head coach Joe Kapp dies at 85/