Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-CEO Dan Lincoln of Cincinnati Convention Bureau Dies at 64

Remembering Dan Lincoln: A Legacy of Leadership and Transformation in Cincinnati’s Tourism Industry

Dan Lincoln, former president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau, passed away on Thursday after a long illness. He was 64. Lincoln retired at the end of 2017 due to unspecified health concerns. He became CEO in 2006 and made significant contributions to the local tourism industry during his tenure.

Lincoln’s leadership was particularly crucial in helping Downtown Cincinnati restore its momentum in the wake of the 2001 race riots and subsequent boycotts. Local officials credit him with successfully courting 19 of the largest 25 multicultural organizations in the country to hold events in Cincinnati, which helped the region rebuild its reputation and attract diverse visitors.

Under his watch, the bureau also landed big events, such as the 2008 and 2016 NAACP Conventions, the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in 2015, and the 2012 World Choir Games. His vision and passion transformed local tourism and the area’s hospitality industry, making Cincinnati a much-favored destination on a national and international scale.

Julie Calvert, current CEO and president of the convention bureau, which is now called Visit Cincy, described Lincoln as an industry titan who was deeply loved and respected locally, regionally, and nationally. She said his life enhanced the lives of thousands of others and the Cincy region, and his industry colleagues are better for his leadership.

“Both personally and professionally, Dan embodied a belief that a life filled with positivity, collaboration, and an ‘oh-yes-we-can’ attitude would positively change the world. He approached every day with a zest for life and for making a positive impact,” Calvert said.

Lincoln’s legacy extends beyond his professional accomplishments. He was a beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his son, Sam; sister, Joanne Lincoln Maly; four nephews, Bobby Maly, of Cincinnati, Joe Maly, of Louisville, Tim Maly, of Upper Arlington, and Kevin Hackman of Cincinnati; his niece, Lisa (Maly) Stone, of Cincinnati; his brothers-in-law, Bob Hackman and Jim Maly; many beloved cousins, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Betty (Brownfield) Lincoln, and his sister, Linda (Lincoln) Hackman.

Details for Dan’s celebration of life are pending and are provided by the Rohde Funeral Home in Mt. Lookout. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that trees could be planted at a park or trail of your choice or donations can be made in Dan’s honor to Hospice of Cincinnati or Beechwood Home.

Dan Lincoln’s passing is a great loss to Cincinnati’s tourism industry and the community he served. His leadership, vision, and passion will be remembered and celebrated for years to come. May he rest in peace.

