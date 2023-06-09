Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-CEO of Cincinnati Convention Bureau Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dan Lincoln: A True Leader and Visionary

Dan Lincoln, a former CEO of the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau, passed away on June 8 after a long illness. He was 64 years old. Lincoln was a true leader and visionary who dedicated his life to promoting tourism and economic development in Cincinnati and beyond.

Early Life and Career

Lincoln was born and raised in Cincinnati. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Cincinnati before starting his career in the tourism industry. He worked for several hotels and convention centers before joining the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau in 1992.

CEO of the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau

Lincoln served as CEO of the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau from 2004 until his retirement in 2019. During his tenure, he led the organization to great success, increasing tourism and economic development in the region. He was a tireless advocate for Cincinnati and its many attractions, including the Cincinnati Zoo, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, and the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals.

Under Lincoln’s leadership, the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau was recognized as one of the top destination marketing organizations in the country. He was instrumental in bringing major events and conventions to Cincinnati, including the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in 2015 and the Society of American Travel Writers Conference in 2016.

Legacy and Impact

Lincoln’s legacy extends far beyond his work in Cincinnati. He was a respected leader in the tourism industry, serving on the boards of several national organizations and receiving numerous awards and honors throughout his career. He was a mentor and friend to many, always willing to share his knowledge and expertise with others.

Lincoln’s impact on the city of Cincinnati and the tourism industry will be felt for years to come. His vision and leadership helped to transform Cincinnati into a top destination for travelers and a hub for economic development. His passion for his work and his community inspired countless others to follow in his footsteps.

Remembering Dan Lincoln

Those who knew Dan Lincoln remember him as a kind, generous, and dedicated leader. He was a true visionary who had a deep love for his city and its people. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the impact he made on the tourism industry.

As we mourn the loss of Dan Lincoln, we also celebrate his life and the many contributions he made during his career. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit and his legacy will live on.

Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Death Obituary Tourism industry

News Source : Chris Wetterich

Source Link :Former CEO of Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau dies/