Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ex-CEO of Vancouver Aquarium dies at 75

John Nightingale, a global leader in ocean conservation and former head of Vancouver’s Aquarium, passed away on Monday at the age of 75 after a short battle with cancer. Nightingale was born in Colorado and raised in Oregon, and went on to work at the New York Aquarium, Seattle Aquarium, and Maui Ocean Centre before moving to Vancouver in 1993 to lead the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre. During his 25-year tenure, he expanded its science, research, and conservation programs, and developed non-profit initiatives including Ocean Wise and its Coastal Ocean Research Institute and the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup. Under his leadership, attendance at the facility grew from 750,000 to 1.2 million in 2016, and the aquarium became a self-sustaining organization with revenue-producing subsidiaries to support its $40 million a year operations. Nightingale also created for-profit subsidiaries that helped create a Las Vegas hotel’s shark exhibit and now manage Europe’s largest aquarium L’Oceanografic in Valencia, Spain, on a long-term contract.

Nightingale was passionate about conservation and believed that it begins with engagement, connecting people to nature and building a commitment to conservation through inspiration and knowledge. His impact on the City of Vancouver and the millions of guests who enjoyed the aquarium will be felt for generations. Nightingale encouraged the aquarium’s visitors to look at our ocean and the world from different perspectives, insisting that the globe in the aquarium be placed ‘upside down’ to force people to question their own perspectives and the impact on climate change.

In 2018, Nightingale stepped down as the Vancouver aquarium’s director, telling Postmedia News that he was most proud of having transformed the local institute into a global force for ocean conservation by engaging people around the world in ocean issues. His wife Jacqueline Gijssen posted on LinkedIn that Nightingale loved working together strategizing ways to help solve the Earth’s environment issues, most particularly as they applied to its oceans. She shared a final message Nightingale recorded for his former colleagues, friends, and staff just days before his passing, encouraging them to keep going forward with drive and vigour, engaging around the beauty, issues, and needs of our ecosystems, particularly the world’s oceans.

Nightingale’s legacy will continue through the Ocean Wise program, which works to protect oceans by creating avenues for sustainable seafood sourcing. Ocean Wise was founded under Nightingale’s leadership and continues to inspire and educate people around the world about ocean conservation. Nightingale’s contribution to ocean conservation will be remembered for years to come, and his passion and dedication to this cause will continue to inspire future generations.

News Source : Sarah Grochowski

Source Link :Former Vancouver Aquarium CEO, John Nightingale, dies at 75/